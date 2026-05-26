Park Ji Hoon Struggles To Feed Soldiers With Limited Equipment In 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

Kang Sung Jae is beginning to grow into a true chef in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”!

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Sung Jae struggled to revive his mother’s failing food truck without relying on the Guardian’s help, searching for answers in his own way.

Determined to help, Kang Sung Jae searched for the secret to improving her tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), retracing the footsteps of his late chef father and learning the importance of carefully selecting ingredients. After much trial and error, he finally discovered the missing flavor at a famous tteokbokki restaurant and convinced the owner (Jin Goo) to teach him. Through hard work and sincerity, Kang Sung Jae improved his cooking skills and ultimately helped revive his mother’s business.

Meanwhile, back at the military base, Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae) struggled to fill Kang Sung Jae’s absence in the kitchen. Although his cooking skills fell short at first, his determination and heartfelt effort gradually began to show results.

In the upcoming episode, a major military event called KCTC (Korea Combat Training Center) arrives at the base. The Guardian also gives Kang Sung Jae a new quest: boost the soldiers’ morale and lead them to victory.

The harsh outdoor training conditions will become another difficult challenge for Kang Sung Jae. With poor cooking facilities and limited equipment, he is forced to serve unsatisfactory meals, drawing complaints from the soldiers. Can Kang Sung Jae once again overcome the tough conditions and win over everyone’s taste buds?

Episode 6 of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” airs on May 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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