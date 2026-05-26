Watch: HYBE’s New Label ABD Reveals First Glimpse Of Upcoming Girl Group Members

HYBE’s new label ABD has unveiled the first glimpse of its upcoming girl group!

On May 26, the newly launched HYBE label opened its official website and social media channels, releasing six short films that introduce ABD’s creative identity. The videos also offered a first look at some members of the label’s upcoming girl group, which is set to debut later this year.

The short films highlight ABD’s motto, “the pure joy of music,” through playful and stylish visuals. In the videos, three girls wearing shoes marked with the letters “A,” “B,” and “D” dance freely and energetically, while the “ABD” logo appears like footprints with every step, sparking curiosity about the new group.

ABD’s official website further reflects the label’s creative philosophy of “imagining D instead of C after A and B,” emphasizing a free-spirited and unconventional approach. Featuring animated illustrated cursors, brightly colored interactive backgrounds, and mini-games such as balloon-popping activities, the site delivers an immersive experience for visitors.

You can check out the label’s official website here and social media channels here!

Established earlier this month as part of HYBE’s multi-label strategy, ABD is a specialized label focused on producing and developing girl groups. The label’s name comes from its slogan, “A Bold Dream.”

ABD’s first girl group will be produced by Han Sung Soo, who is known for producing groups like SEVENTEEN, After School, IZ*ONE, and TWS.

Stay tuned for more information about ABD’s new girl group!

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