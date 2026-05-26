May Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 25 to May 25.

Park Ji Hoon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,255,799 for May.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,896,650, while Park Bo Young ranked third with a score of 2,433,388.

Go Youn Jung jumped to fourth place after seeing a 23.10 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her score to 2,395,046 for May.

Finally, Kim Go Eun came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,393,006, marking a 29.01 percent rise in her score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon’s currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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Or binge-watch all of Kim Go Eun’s latest drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!

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