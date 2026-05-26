May Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 26, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 25 to May 25.

Park Ji Hoon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,255,799 for May.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,896,650, while Park Bo Young ranked third with a score of 2,433,388.

Go Youn Jung jumped to fourth place after seeing a 23.10 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her score to 2,395,046 for May.

Finally, Kim Go Eun came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,393,006, marking a 29.01 percent rise in her score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Ji Hoon
  2. Byeon Woo Seok
  3. Park Bo Young
  4. Go Youn Jung
  5. Kim Go Eun
  6. Lee Sang Yi
  7. Shin Hae Sun
  8. Koo Kyo Hwan
  9. Lee Jong Suk
  10. Kim Hye Yoon
  11. Jung Woo
  12. Heo Nam Jun
  13. Kang Mina
  14. Lim Ji Yeon
  15. Park Shin Hye
  16. Jeon So Young
  17. Chae Won Bin
  18. Yoo Hae Jin
  19. Gong Seung Yeon
  20. Park Jeong Min
  21. Park Seo Joon
  22. Han Hye Jin
  23. Kim Jae Won
  24. Kim Se Jeong
  25. Han Ji Min
  26. Mun Ka Young
  27. Lee Jun Young
  28. Ji Sung
  29. Lee Je Hoon
  30. Ju Ji Hoon

Watch Park Ji Hoon’s currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or binge-watch all of Kim Go Eun’s latest drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!

Watch Now

Byeon Woo Seok
Chae Won Bin
Go Youn Jung
Gong Seung Yeon
Han Hye Jin
Han Ji Min
Heo Nam Jun
Jeon So Young
Ji Sung
Ju Ji Hoon
Jung Woo
Kang Mina
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Jae Won
Kim Se Jeong
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Sang Yi
Lim Ji Yeon
Mun Ka Young
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Seo Joon
Park Shin Hye
Shin Hae Sun
Yoo Hae Jin

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