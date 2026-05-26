May Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 25 to May 25.
Park Ji Hoon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,255,799 for May.
Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,896,650, while Park Bo Young ranked third with a score of 2,433,388.
Go Youn Jung jumped to fourth place after seeing a 23.10 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her score to 2,395,046 for May.
Finally, Kim Go Eun came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,393,006, marking a 29.01 percent rise in her score since April.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Park Ji Hoon
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Park Bo Young
- Go Youn Jung
- Kim Go Eun
- Lee Sang Yi
- Shin Hae Sun
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Lee Jong Suk
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Jung Woo
- Heo Nam Jun
- Kang Mina
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Park Shin Hye
- Jeon So Young
- Chae Won Bin
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Gong Seung Yeon
- Park Jeong Min
- Park Seo Joon
- Han Hye Jin
- Kim Jae Won
- Kim Se Jeong
- Han Ji Min
- Mun Ka Young
- Lee Jun Young
- Ji Sung
- Lee Je Hoon
- Ju Ji Hoon
Watch Park Ji Hoon’s currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:
Or binge-watch all of Kim Go Eun’s latest drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!