&TEAM Enters Billboard 200 For 1st Time With 'We On Fire'

&TEAM has made their debut on the Billboard 200!

On May 26 local time, Billboard officially announced that &TEAM had entered its Top 200 Albums chart (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States) for the very first time.

For the week ending on May 30, &TEAM’s new EP “We on Fire” debuted at No. 50.

Due to Memorial Day, this week’s full Billboard charts will be updated on Wednesday, May 27 instead of Tuesday.

Congratulations to &TEAM!