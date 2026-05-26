NMIXX Lands 4th Entry On Billboard 200 With 'Heavy Serenade'

NMIXX has scored a fourth entry on the Billboard 200!

On May 26 local time, Billboard announced that NMIXX’s new mini album “Heavy Serenade” had debuted at No. 182 on its main Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“Heavy Serenade” is NMIXX’s fourth album to enter the Billboard 200, following their 2023 EP “expérgo” (which peaked at No. 122 on the chart), their 2024 EP “Fe3O4: BREAK” (No. 171), and their 2025 album “Blue Valentine” (No. 177).

Due to Memorial Day, this week’s full Billboard charts will be updated on Wednesday, May 27 instead of Tuesday.

Congratulations to NMIXX!