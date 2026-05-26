'The Scarecrow' Ends On 2nd-Highest Drama Ratings In ENA History

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” has ended on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run!

On May 26, the series finale of “The Scarecrow” achieved the second highest ratings of any drama in ENA history, bested only by the award-winning 2022 series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “The Scarecrow” took first place in its time slot across all channels (including public broadcast networks) with an average nationwide rating of 8.1 percent—marking a new all-time high for the hit drama.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” wrapped up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Scarecrow”!

Binge-watch all of “The Scarecrow” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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