Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Releases Statement On Lawsuit Results And HoverLab Kim Se Eui’s Arrest Warrant

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has released a statement regarding the lawsuits filed against Kim Se Eui of YouTube channel HoverLab Inc. (hereinafter “HoverLab”).

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is GOLDMEDALIST.

We would like to provide the following statement regarding the multiple complaints and lawsuits filed by Kim Soo Hyun and our company against Kim Se Eui of HoverLab (Garosero Research Institute).

According to the results of the investigation, the various allegations and evidence raised by HoverLab against Kim Soo Hyun were found to be false. In particular, the KakaoTalk conversations revealed during the press conference were determined to have been fabricated and altered from conversations involving a third party unrelated to Kim Soo Hyun, while the deceased’s voice recordings were also confirmed to be manipulated materials generated using AI technology.

As a result, due to the seriousness of the charges—including violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation through the dissemination of false information), violations of the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking, violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes (distribution of illegally filmed materials and coercion involving such materials), and threats—the court has issued an arrest warrant for Kim Se Eui.

We sincerely thank the investigative authorities for their efforts in uncovering the truth based on objective evidence.

At a press conference one year ago, Kim Soo Hyun stated:

“I won’t ask you to believe me. I will make sure to prove it.”

The past year for Kim Soo Hyun has been devoted solely to keeping that promise. At last, through lawful procedures and a thorough investigation, the truth has been proven.

We deeply thank everyone who trusted and waited for Kim Soo Hyun during this time.