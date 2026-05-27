Noh Susanna And Oh Dong Min Share Stunning Wedding Photos

Actress Noh Susanna has shared beautiful wedding photos with her husband, actor Oh Dong Min!

On May 27, Noh Susanna posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “Thanks to the help of my classmate and friend, our wedding shoot turned out beautifully and went so smoothly.” She added, “I’m just grateful that everywhere we went, they made everything suit us perfectly.”

In the released photos, the couple is seen either smiling brightly at each other or posing affectionately. From their classic wedding dress and tuxedo styling to the natural black-and-white concept, the two perfectly pulled off every look and showcased great chemistry. The couple also shared several photos taken with their pet dog.

The actors, who previously revealed their plans to get married earlier this year, tied the knot on May 25 at a cathedral in Seoul. The two first met while working on the 2019 film “Our Body” and remained close colleagues under the same agency before eventually developing romantic feelings for each other.

Noh Susanna has appeared in dramas such as “Let’s Eat 3,” “Partners for Justice,” “To All the Guys Who Loved Me,” and “Divorce Attorney Shin.”

Oh Dong Min debuted in 2008 with the stage production “Nabis Hamlet” and has appeared in various projects, including the films “The Neighbor,” “Love in the Big City,” “Good News,” and “Salmokji: Whispering Water,” as well as the dramas “Doctor Slump,” “You and Everything Else,” “Surely Tomorrow,” and “Love Me.”

Check out Noh Susanna and Oh Dong Min’s beautiful wedding photos below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 수산나 노 (@sussanna_noh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 오동민 (@donminohs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 오동민 (@donminohs)

Watch Oh Dong Min in “Love Me”:

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Also check out Noh Susanna in “To All The Guys Who Loved Me”:

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