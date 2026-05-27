Lee Si Eon And Seo Ji Seung Welcome Their First Child

Lee Si Eon And Seo Ji Seung are now parents!

On May 26, Lee Si Eon took to his Instagram to share the happy news of his son’s birth. He wrote, “My son Tae Geon (the baby’s nickname before birth) has arrived on Earth. Since you’ve been born, please just grow up healthy. My beloved son. You’re so cute.”

In the weeks leading up to the birth, Lee Si Eon also shared photos from the maternity shoot with his wife.

Instagram에서 이 게시물 보기 이시언(@lee_si_eon)님의 공유 게시물

Lee Si Eon confirmed his relationship with actress Seo Ji Seung in 2018, and the couple tied the knot in December 2021. The couple previously revealed that they were expecting a baby late last year.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Lee Si Eon in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers” below:

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