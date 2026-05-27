Music Program “The Show” Announces Return Date After 7-Month Hiatus

Music Program “The Show” Announces Return Date After 7-Month Hiatus

Music
May 27, 2026
by M Lim

Cable music show “The Show” is officially back!

Previously, “The Show” went on hiatus after airing its final episode in November 2025.

On May 27, the program confirmed that it will officially return on June 2 at 6 p.m. KST, marking its comeback seven months after going off the air.

First launched in 2011, “The Show” has remained one of South Korea’s representative cable music programs for nearly 14 years.

The show was previously broadcast on SBS funE and produced by SBS Medianet. However, production was halted after SBS Medianet withdrew from the entertainment business last year.

The revamped version of the program will now air on SBS LIFE, with production jointly handled by SBS LIFE and entertainment-tech startup BIGC.

Stay tuned for more updates on the show!

The Show

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