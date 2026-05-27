May Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from April 3 to May 3.

“How Do You Play?” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,195,861, marking a 13.81 percent increase in its score since April. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Yu Jae Seok,” “Yang Sang Gook,” and “Byeon Woo Seok,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “thankful,” “fun,” and “contribute.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.30 percent positive reactions.

“Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,240,590, marking a 38.68 percent increase in its score since last month.

“Legend of the Unknown” jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,300,421, marking a 25.40 percent rise in its score since April.

“You Quiz on the Block” took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,007,936, marking a 13.65 percent increase in its score since last month.

Finally, “Running Man” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,667,804 for May.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “Running Man” below!

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