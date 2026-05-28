"Sold Out On You" Ratings See Slight Dip Ahead Of Finale
SBS’s “Sold Out on You” is gearing up for its finale!
According to Nielsen Korea, the May 27 broadcast of the second-to-last episode of “Sold Out on You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.4 percent, seeing a slight dip of 0.4 percent from the previous episode’s score.
Starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin, “Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs and a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia. The drama will air its final episode tonight on May 28 at 9 p.m. KST.
While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:
Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:
Source (1)