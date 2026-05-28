Jin Sun Kyu, Gong Myoung, Kim Ji Suk, And Yoon Kyung Ho Are Rivals Who Team Up To Rescue Their Kidnapped Wives In 'Husbands In Action'

The upcoming Netflix film “Husbands in Action” has shared new stills of its four main characters!

“Husbands in Action” is an action-comedy about an ex-husband and a current husband who reluctantly join forces to rescue a wife kidnapped by a dangerous criminal organization.

On May 28, Netflix unveiled eight new character stills featuring Jin Sun Kyu, Gong Myoung, Kim Ji Suk, and Yoon Kyung Ho.

The newly released stills spotlight the wildly different personalities of the four characters: ex-husband Chung Sik (Jin Sun Kyu), current husband Min Seok (Gong Myoung), drug cartel boss Do Joon (Kim Ji Suk), and Yong Kang (Yoon Kyung Ho), the head of the Yong Kang gang who ruled the drug market in the past.

Chung Sik, shown preparing to arrest criminals with handcuffs inside a warehouse, is an ace narcotics detective known for taking down suspects faster than anyone can react. Another still captures his signature sly smile in an alleyway, hinting at the surprisingly warm and human side hidden beneath his tough charisma.

Meanwhile, Min Seok is introduced as a handsome and kind-hearted veterinarian. While one still shows him volunteering at a dog rescue site, another captures him nervously assessing a tense situation inside a dark vehicle, raising anticipation for how he’ll handle the dangerous rescue mission he suddenly gets swept into.

Do Joon, dressed in a flashy purple suit inside a warehouse, is the leader of a new drug organization that has taken over the narcotics market using cutting-edge methods. Though he appears carefree and flashy on the surface, the film teases that he will reveal a completely different side when it comes to protecting the woman he loves.

Finally, Yong Kang—who has just been released from prison after 10 years—radiates heavy charisma as he meets his subordinates in the rain. Another still of him in a dated shirt holding a drink adds a touch of bittersweet humor, reflecting a man trying to reclaim his former glory despite the weight of time.

Director Park Gyu Tae shared, “‘Husbands in Action’ adds another layer to the story through the clash between an old-generation and new-generation drug boss, alongside the unlikely partnership between the ex-husband and current husband. It’s also a story about conflict and reconciliation between generations.”

He continued, “The actors had incredible chemistry on set and constantly bounced ideas off one another with fun banter. It was a joyful filming environment filled with laughter.”

“Husbands in Action” will premiere on June 19.

Watch Gong Myoung in his currently airing drama “Filing for Love”:

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Or watch Gong Myoung and Jin Sun Kyu’s hit film “Extreme Job” below:

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