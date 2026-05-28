Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, And Kim Bum Thank Viewers As 'Sold Out On You' Heads Into Final Episode

As SBS drama “Sold Out on You” prepares to air its final episode today, stars Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, and Kim Bum have shared their closing remarks ahead of the finale!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Ahn Hyo Seop shared, “Thank you sincerely for all the love you’ve shown ‘Sold Out on You.’ I think the time I spent living as Matthew Lee will stay with me for a long time as well. I hope this drama will also be remembered by viewers as something that brought small moments of laughter and warmth. I’ll return again with another great project.”

Chae Won Bin also expressed her gratitude, saying, “I want to thank everyone who loved ‘Sold Out on You.’ I hope our drama was able to bring even a little comfort and laughter into viewers’ lives. Fighting, everyone!”

Kim Bum remarked, “I’m thankful that I was able to work with such wonderful people to tell a meaningful story, and even more grateful that so many viewers listened to it. More than ever, I hope this wasn’t just a story about ‘me,’ but a story about ‘us.’ Even now, ahead of the final episode, I hope that message continues to resonate. I hope our drama brings you peaceful and restful nights.”

Spoilers

The final episode will follow Matthew Lee as he resumes his cosmetics research, only to fall into a trap set by his former colleague Son Chang Ho (Chae Dong Hyun). Home shopping host Dam Ye Jin and former L’Etoile executive Seo Eric (Kim Bum) also become entangled in the incident, drawing attention to how the three characters will confront their respective challenges.

The finale of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

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