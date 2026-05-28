Watch: Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, And Doh Kyung Soo Are Left Speechless As Cows Escape Their Ranch In New Variety Show

Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo are heading to a ranch in Jeju Island for their new variety show!

On May 28, tvN’s upcoming variety show “Farm Operation: Go Go Farm” confirmed its premiere date for June 19 at 8:35 p.m. KST and unveiled its first teaser video and poster.

Set on the beautiful island of Jeju, the new show follows Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo as they take on a “farm-tastic” ranch stay experience.

In the newly released teaser, while peacefully enjoying their first meal with the ranch staff, the three are suddenly hit with shocking news: the cows have escaped.

Faced with the unexpected situation, Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo freeze and look toward the ranch owner for help—only for him to nervously respond, “The fence was tied up though… did they somehow get loose?”

Completely unaware of the trio’s growing panic, the runaway cows leisurely roam free outside the fence, raising anticipation for the hilariously bumpy ranch life that awaits them.

Meanwhile, the newly released poster captures the three stars striking confident poses as if they’re ready to take over the entire ranch.

Wearing matching cowboy hats like friendship items, stylish workwear, rugged boots, and towels draped around their necks, the trio perfectly embraces “ranch fashion.” Although they look like seasoned ranch workers, ranch life is completely new to all three of them, heightening anticipation for the chaotic and unpredictable episodes they’ll create through trial and error.

“Farm Operation: Go Go Farm” will premiere on June 19 at 8:35 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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While waiting, watch Doh Kyung Soo In “Bad Prosecutor” below:

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