8 On-Air Korean Variety Shows To Watch On Viki

This summer has been an exciting time for new variety shows on Viki!

Here are 8 new and on-air Korean variety programs you can watch on Viki now:

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” follows Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik as they travel across South Korea without knowing where they will go, where they will sleep, or how they will get there. It is a new version of the long-running “Youth Over Flowers” travel series.

Watch “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” below:

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Set in a peaceful rural village, “Bonjour Bakery” is a healing baking variety show centered on Korea’s first senior French dessert cafe, where pastries are crafted using local ingredients. The show stars Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Ki Taek.

Watch “Bonjour Bakery” on Viki:

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Although not technically a Korean variety show, “Kumusta” is a new cross-cultural culinary collaboration! Led by chef JP Anglo, Filipino celebrities Jodi Sta. Maria, Francine Diaz, Janella Salvador, and Arci Muñoz partner with South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook to develop a Filipino pop-up restaurant in Gangnam.

Watch “Kumusta” below:

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“Heart Signal” is a hit dating show in which singles look for love while living together in the same house. Meanwhile, a celebrity panel attempts to deduce whom each contestant is interested in and which singles will wind up forming couples. This season’s “celebrity prediction panel” includes original members Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, and Kim Eana, who are joined by new members Roy Kim and Billlie’s Tsuki.

Watch “Heart Signal 5” on Viki:

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Short-form dramas are taking the world by storm, and a new generation of South Korean directors are ready to deliver in this first-ever directorial survival show. Mentored by film director Lee Byeong Heon, actors Cha Tae Hyun and Jang Keun Suk, and comedian Jang Do Yeon, the contestants must capture the audience’s attention within two minutes—or risk elimination.

Watch “Director’s Arena” below:

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Prepare for non-stop laughter and adrenaline as Yu Jae Seok, Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Kook, Haha, Song Ji Hyo, Yang Se Chan, and Ji Ye Eun embark on outrageous missions and hilarious games across Korea and beyond with plenty of special guests! From elaborate tag sequences to mind-bending puzzles, this iconic variety show delivers unpredictable twists and turns.

Watch “Running Man” below:

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It’s Dad’s time to shine: while the wives take a well-deserved break, these celebrity fathers take on the challenge of caring for their young children for 48 hours, entirely on their own. Get an intimate look into the daily lives and unique parenting styles of these famous dads, as they navigate everything from mealtime chaos to imaginative play.

Watch “The Return of Superman” below:

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Step into the intriguing, often hilarious, and surprisingly relatable lives of South Korea’s most beloved single celebrities. From the mundane to the extraordinary, this unscripted series offers an intimate glimpse into their daily routines. Alongside hosts including Jun Hyun Moo, Kian84, and a rotating cast of celebrity guests, you’ll get an inside look into what it’s like to live alone in Korea.

Watch “I Live Alone” below:

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