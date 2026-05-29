ILLIT's Moka To Resume Activities 'Within Manageable Scope'

ILLIT’s Moka is returning from her hiatus!

Last month, Moka temporarily halted all activities due to health issues right before ILLIT’s comeback with their latest mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI.”

On May 29 KST, BELIFT LAB announced that Moka had “recently received medical clearance to resume activities within a manageable scope.” Citing Moka’s personal desire to rejoin her bandmates on stage before the end of ILLIT’s promotions for “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI,” the agency stated that she would be resuming activities starting with “Music Bank” later that same day.

However, BELIFT LAB added that “certain scheduled activities may be subject to change depending on her condition.” The agency also announced that Moka would not be performing with the rest of the group at the 2026 Weverse Con Festival on June 6, as she had not been able to take part in rehearsals.

BELIFT LAB’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is BELIFT LAB.



We are pleased to announce that ILLIT member Moka will be joining the final week of music show promotions.



Moka has been focusing on her recovery while undergoing treatment and rest, and has recently received medical clearance to resume activities within a manageable scope. In particular, the artist strongly expressed her wish to return to the stage and meet fans once again before the conclusion of promotions for the 4th mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI.” Accordingly, Moka will resume activities beginning with today’s “Music Bank” performance.



However, as the artist’s health remains our top priority, please understand that certain scheduled activities may be subject to change depending on her condition. In addition, Moka will not be participating in the “2026 Weverse Con Festival” on Saturday, June 6, as she was unable to take part in rehearsals.



We sincerely thank all the fans who have patiently awaited Moka’s recovery and shown her warm support. We will continue to do our utmost to ensure that Moka can greet fans in good health.



Thank you.

Welcome back, Moka!