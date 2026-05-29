Shin Ha Kyun Kidnaps And Interrogates Tearful Lee Hak Joo In “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

The newly released stills show Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) capturing Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo), a convenience store employee and member of Kang Beom Ryong’s (Heo Sung Tae’s) organization.

In the photos, Jung Ho Myung fixes Ma Gong Bok with the sharp gaze of a former black ops National Intelligence Service agent, while Ma Gong Bok trembles in fear with tears in his eyes. Tied tightly with ropes and visibly terrified, Ma Gong Bok’s desperate situation is undercut by an oddly clumsy atmosphere that adds to the drama’s signature blend of comedy and pathos.

Ma Gong Bok is a regular customer at Oran Chinese Restaurant and someone who has secretly kept tabs on Jung Ho Myung for the past 10 years. Obsessed with rebuilding the Hwasan gang he once belonged to and punishing Yoo In Goo (Hyun Bong Sik), a traitor to the organization, he has been desperately searching for a missing object tied to the past. With Jung Ho Myung now personally kidnapping him, viewers are left wondering about the motive behind his actions—and whether Ma Gong Bok, who has long remained loyal to Kang Beom Ryong, may be forced to make a new choice.

The production team teased, “Please look forward to seeing whether Ma Gong Bok will leave behind his loyalty to Kang Beom Ryong and join hands with Jung Ho Myung, and what kind of cracks this decision will create.”

Episode 3 of “Fifties Professionals” airs on May 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes on Viki:

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