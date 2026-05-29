Kang Dong Won, Um Tae Goo, And Park Ji Hyun Showcase Explosive Stage Presence In “Wild Sing”

The upcoming film “Wild Sing” has unveiled new fancam-style stills of its co-ed dance group TRIANGLE!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

The newly released stills capture various moments from TRIANGLE’s performance of their debut song “Love Is.”

In one photo, the three members of TRIANGLE—Hyun Woo (Kang Dong Won), Sang Gu (Um Tae Goo), and Do Mi (Park Ji Hyun)—are seen calming their nerves ahead of the performance. Once the music begins, however, they launch into bold and dynamic performances that command attention.

One standout still features Kang Dong Won, who plays the group’s “dance machine” Hyun Woo, pulling off an impressive freeze move. Um Tae Goo, starring as the charismatic “power rapper” Sang Gu, dominates the stage with his intense gestures and commanding presence, while Park Ji Hyun, who plays the group’s center Do Mi, steals the spotlight with her confident gaze into the camera after the performance ends.

The styling—which perfectly recreates late-1990s aesthetics—also captures the eye. TRIANGLE’s signature red, green, and blue color scheme, the group sports hip-hop-inspired street fashion featuring oversized shirts, baseball jerseys, and suspenders, evoking nostalgia for the music scene of that era.

In addition, Hyun Woo’s sharp bob haircut with highlights, Sang Gu’s perm hairstyle, and Do Mi’s vibrant primary-color makeup all bring back memories of the group’s fanbase, once nicknamed the “Red-Green-Blue Squad.”

“Wild Sing” premieres on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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And Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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