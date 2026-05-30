aespa Tops iTunes Charts All Over The World + Achieves 2nd-Highest 1st-Day Sales Of Their Career With 'LEMONADE'

aespa’s latest comeback is off to a strong start!

On May 29 at 1 p.m. KST, aespa made their highly-anticipated return with their second full-length album “LEMONADE” and its title track of the same name.

By the morning of May 30 KST, “LEMONADE” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 19 different regions across the globe, including Nigeria, Taiwan, Laos, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Colombia, and the Philippines. “LEMONADE” had also entered the top 10 in at least 38 different regions, including the United States, France, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands.

In China, “LEMONADE” reached No. 1 on QQ Music’s overall and digital album sales charts, along with KuGou Music’s digital album sales chart. Meanwhile, in Japan, “LEMONADE” hit No. 1 on Line Music’s Top 100 Albums chart and AWA’s realtime rising chart.

Additionally, according to Hanteo Chart, “LEMONADE” sold an impressive total of 842,534 copies on its first day of sales alone. The figure marks aespa’s second-highest first-day sales to date, bested only by their 2023 mini album “MY WORLD.”

Congratulations to aespa!

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