Lee Jun Young Is A Promising Soccer Player Whose Life Is Upended By A Hit-And-Run In 'Reborn Rookie'

Lee Jun Young’s whole life will be turned upside down in the blink of an eye on JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie.”

“Reborn Rookie” tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture a single eventful day in Hwang Jun Hyun’s life. In a matter of hours, the unlucky Hwang Jun Hyun will go from joyfully soaring on cloud nine to despairing as he hits rock bottom.

Due to his ceaseless hard work and strict self-discipline, Hwang Jun Hyun has become one of the most promising prospects in the soccer world. With his skills already at a level where people are discussing the possibility of his being signed to an overseas club, Hwang Jun Hyun gets one step closer to his dream by signing with Choi Sung FC, a club in South Korea’s top-tier league.

But just when Hwang Jun Hyun’s dreams seem to be finally coming true, his career is upended by an unexpected hit-and-run. After being hit by a car, the injured Hwang Jun Hyun is no longer able to continue his career as an athlete.

The new stills capture the devastating ups and downs of Hwang Jun Hyun’s tragic day. In the first photo, he beams with a bouquet of flowers in hand while posing for photos after signing with Choi Sung FC. But in the next, both he and the flowers he received lie helplessly on the road after his accident.

Later, Hwang Jun Hyun wears a shocked expression of disbelief as he listens to a doctor deliver the crushing news about his future.

The final photo shows Hwang Jun Hyun looking frustrated at the police station, piquing curiosity about the hidden truth behind his career-ending accident.

“Reborn Rookie” premieres on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Check out a preview of the drama’s first episode here!

You can also watch more teasers for “Reborn Rookie” with English subtitles on Viki below:

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