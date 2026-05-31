May Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of April!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 28 to May 28.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month, scoring a brand reputation index of 9,206,081 for May.

Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,601,432, while Yu Jae Seok ranked third with a score of 6,104,037.

Byeon Woo Seok came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,518,119, marking a 3.78 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Ryu Hyun Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,345,412, marking a 48.50 percent rise in his score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now