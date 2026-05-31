May Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 31, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of April!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 28 to May 28.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month, scoring a brand reputation index of 9,206,081 for May.

Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,601,432, while Yu Jae Seok ranked third with a score of 6,104,037.

Byeon Woo Seok came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,518,119, marking a 3.78 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Ryu Hyun Jin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,345,412, marking a 48.50 percent rise in his score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Yu Jae Seok
  4. Byeon Woo Seok
  5. Ryu Hun Jin
  6. Park Ji Hoon
  7. IVE
  8. Son Heung Min
  9. BLACKPINK
  10. aespa
  11. TWICE
  12. Lee Jung Hoo
  13. HANRORO
  14. Jun Hyun Moo
  15. Park Ji Hyun
  16. Lee Sang Yi
  17. SEVENTEEN
  18. Stray Kids
  19. HaHa
  20. Kim Do Yeong
  21. Wanna One
  22. Kim Yong Bin
  23. Red Velvet
  24. Park Bo Young
  25. Koo Kyo Hwan
  26. Joo Woo Jae
  27. Lee Chan Won
  28. Kim Yuna
  29. Kim Dong Hyun
  30. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yu Jae Seok on “Running Man” below!

Watch Now

aespa
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
HaHa
HANRORO
Hwasa
IVE
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Yong Bin
Kim Yuna
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Hoo
Lee Sang Yi
Lim Young Woong
MAMAMOO
Park Bo Young
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyun
Red Velvet
Ryu Hyun Jin
SEVENTEEN
Son Heung Min
Stray Kids
TWICE
Wanna One
Yu Jae Seok

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