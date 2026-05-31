Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 5

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 5

Music
May 31, 2026
by edward1849

CORTIS’s “REDRED” reclaims the No. 1 spot this week, making it the song’s second week at the top overall. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Dropping one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” Holding steady at No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade.”

One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” the title track of their third mini album “I.O.I : LOOP” that was released for their 10th anniversary reunion. “Suddenly” is a synth-pop track that Jeon Somi participated writing the lyrics for, capturing the warmth of a relationship that is connected once more.

Singles Music Chart - May 2026, Week 5
  • 1 (+1) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (-1) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (–) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (–) WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-Dragon)
    Image of WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-Dragon)
    Album: WDA (Whole Different Animal)
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Abernathy, Smitty, Ryan Jhun, G-Dragon
    • Lyrics: Jvde, G-Dragon
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+4) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (–) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Image of Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Album: FLOWERING
    Artist/Band: AKMU
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (-2) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (new) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-1) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (new) WYLD Taeyong
12 (-4) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
13 (new) TOP 5 ZEROBASEONE
14 (new) Motto ITZY
15 (-4) SWIM BTS
16 (new) LIVE FAST DIE SLOW Taeyang
17 (+15) CELEBRATION LE SSERAFIM
18 (-6) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
19 (-4) Good Goodbye Hwasa
20 (-2) Drowning WOODZ
21 (new) 4SHO 4SHO Jay Park, LNGSHOT
22 (-2) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
23 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
24 (–) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
25 (new) OKay xikers
26 (-1) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
27 (-4) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
28 (new) Do You Love Me SHOWNU X HYUNGWON
29 (new) IDK ME Yoon San Ha
30 (-9) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo
31 (-12) WAY 2 U FLARE U
32 (-2) Love Love Love Epik High
33 (-7) Flashback N.Flying
34 (-7) POSE! (姿態) YOUNITE
35 (-19) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS
36 (-23) Ode to Love NCT WISH
37 (-23) 똑똑똑 (ddok ddok ddok) BOYNEXTDOOR
38 (–) toxic till the end Rosé
39 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
40 (-23) 하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You) TXT
41 (+3) 비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu)) Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon
42 (-2) Who is she KISS OF LIFE
43 (-9) EVERLOVE Park Jinyoung
44 (-5) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
45 (-3) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
46 (+2) GO BLACKPINK
47 (new) 우리의 시작 (Us) NOWZ
48 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
49 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
50 (new) Dinero Mingi


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
AKMU
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
NMIXX
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena

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