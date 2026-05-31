Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 5
CORTIS’s “REDRED” reclaims the No. 1 spot this week, making it the song’s second week at the top overall. Congratulations to CORTIS!
Dropping one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” Holding steady at No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade.”
One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” the title track of their third mini album “I.O.I : LOOP” that was released for their 10th anniversary reunion. “Suddenly” is a synth-pop track that Jeon Somi participated writing the lyrics for, capturing the warmth of a relationship that is connected once more.
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1 (+1) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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4 (–) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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5 (–) WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-Dragon)
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
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6 (+4) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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7 (–) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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8 (-2) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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9 (new) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
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10 (-1) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (new)
|WYLD
|Taeyong
|12 (-4)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|13 (new)
|TOP 5
|ZEROBASEONE
|14 (new)
|Motto
|ITZY
|15 (-4)
|SWIM
|BTS
|16 (new)
|LIVE FAST DIE SLOW
|Taeyang
|17 (+15)
|CELEBRATION
|LE SSERAFIM
|18 (-6)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|19 (-4)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|20 (-2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|21 (new)
|4SHO 4SHO
|Jay Park, LNGSHOT
|22 (-2)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|23 (-1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|24 (–)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|25 (new)
|OKay
|xikers
|26 (-1)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|27 (-4)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|28 (new)
|Do You Love Me
|SHOWNU X HYUNGWON
|29 (new)
|IDK ME
|Yoon San Ha
|30 (-9)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
|31 (-12)
|WAY 2 U
|FLARE U
|32 (-2)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|33 (-7)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|34 (-7)
|POSE! (姿態)
|YOUNITE
|35 (-19)
|널 따라가 (You, You)
|TWS
|36 (-23)
|Ode to Love
|NCT WISH
|37 (-23)
|똑똑똑 (ddok ddok ddok)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|38 (–)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|39 (-2)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|40 (-23)
|하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You)
|TXT
|41 (+3)
|비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu))
|Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon
|42 (-2)
|Who is she
|KISS OF LIFE
|43 (-9)
|EVERLOVE
|Park Jinyoung
|44 (-5)
|눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026))
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|45 (-3)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|46 (+2)
|GO
|BLACKPINK
|47 (new)
|우리의 시작 (Us)
|NOWZ
|48 (-3)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|49 (-3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|50 (new)
|Dinero
|Mingi
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%