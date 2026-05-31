Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, May Week 5

CORTIS’s “REDRED” reclaims the No. 1 spot this week, making it the song’s second week at the top overall. Congratulations to CORTIS!

Dropping one spot to No. 2 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” Holding steady at No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade.”

One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” the title track of their third mini album “I.O.I : LOOP” that was released for their 10th anniversary reunion. “Suddenly” is a synth-pop track that Jeon Somi participated writing the lyrics for, capturing the warmth of a relationship that is connected once more.

Singles Music Chart - May 2026, Week 5 1 (+1) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (-1) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (–) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (–) WDA (Whole Different Animal) (feat. G-Dragon) Album: WDA (Whole Different Animal) Artist/Band: aespa Music: Abernathy, Smitty, Ryan Jhun, G-Dragon Lyrics: Jvde, G-Dragon Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 5 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+4) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (–) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart Album: FLOWERING Artist/Band: AKMU Music: Lee Chanhyuk Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (-2) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

9 (new) Suddenly Album: I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-1) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (new) WYLD Taeyong 12 (-4) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 13 (new) TOP 5 ZEROBASEONE 14 (new) Motto ITZY 15 (-4) SWIM BTS 16 (new) LIVE FAST DIE SLOW Taeyang 17 (+15) CELEBRATION LE SSERAFIM 18 (-6) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 19 (-4) Good Goodbye Hwasa 20 (-2) Drowning WOODZ 21 (new) 4SHO 4SHO Jay Park, LNGSHOT 22 (-2) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 23 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 24 (–) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 25 (new) OKay xikers 26 (-1) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 27 (-4) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 28 (new) Do You Love Me SHOWNU X HYUNGWON 29 (new) IDK ME Yoon San Ha 30 (-9) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo 31 (-12) WAY 2 U FLARE U 32 (-2) Love Love Love Epik High 33 (-7) Flashback N.Flying 34 (-7) POSE! (姿態) YOUNITE 35 (-19) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS 36 (-23) Ode to Love NCT WISH 37 (-23) 똑똑똑 (ddok ddok ddok) BOYNEXTDOOR 38 (–) toxic till the end Rosé 39 (-2) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 40 (-23) 하루에 하루만 더 (Stick With You) TXT 41 (+3) 비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu)) Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon 42 (-2) Who is she KISS OF LIFE 43 (-9) EVERLOVE Park Jinyoung 44 (-5) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 45 (-3) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 46 (+2) GO BLACKPINK 47 (new) 우리의 시작 (Us) NOWZ 48 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 49 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 50 (new) Dinero Mingi





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%