LE SSERAFIM Becomes Fastest K-Pop Girl Group To Score 5 Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200 As 'PUREFLOW' Debuts

LE SSERAFIM has notched another top 10 album on the Billboard 200!

On May 31 local time, Billboard announced that LE SSERAFIM’s new album “PUREFLOW” had debuted at No. 10 on its main Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

Additionally, “PUREFLOW” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “PUREFLOW” earned a total of 41,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 28. The album’s total score consisted of 34,000 traditional album sales and 7,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 7.1 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

LE SSERAFIM is only the second K-pop girl group ever to land five albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 (following TWICE)—and, at just over four years into their career, they are now the fastest to achieve the feat.

In addition to being the group’s fifth top 10 album, “PUREFLOW” is LE SSERAFIM’s sixth entry overall on the Billboard 200, following “ANTIFRAGILE” (which peaked at No. 14), “UNFORGIVEN” (No. 6), “EASY” (No. 8), “CRAZY” (No. 7), and “HOT” (No. 9).

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

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