Park Ji Hoon Must Work With Intimidating Kang Ha Kyung In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier”

tvN’s “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode.

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Spoilers

The upcoming episode of the drama will feature a tense situation in which Corporal Kim Gwan Chul (Kang Ha Kyung) takes the place of Sergeant Yoon Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae), who has gone on leave, and ends up working alongside Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon).

With Yoon Dong Hyun’s support, Kang Sung Jae has gradually adapted to life as a military cook, earning his trust and growing alongside him as a dependable partner. However, due to a staffing shortage, he is now paired with Kim Gwan Chul—a superior who has openly disliked him since the day he arrived at the unit—setting the stage for a far more difficult working relationship.

The newly released stills vividly capture the contrasting situations of Yoon Dong Hyun, who is enjoying his well-earned leave, and Kang Sung Jae, who finds himself in crisis. Having left Gangrim Outpost behind, Yoon Dong Hyun is seen savoring his freedom with his eyes closed and a look of pure happiness on his face. On the other hand, Kang Sung Jae, who is left behind on his own, is seen busily preparing meals for the soldiers at the outpost.

However, Kang Sung Jae’s peace is abruptly shattered when Kim Gwan Chul is assigned to the kitchen as additional manpower. Although Kim Gwan Chul is smiling, there is a chilling aura about him, while the frightened look on Kang Sung Jae’s face as he looks at him hints at the beginning of an unsettling series of commotion.

How will Kang Sung Jae react when faced with a senior who clearly dislikes him? And will mealtime at Gangrim Outpost pass without incident?

Episode 7 of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” airs on June 1 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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