Watch: Namkoong Min, Lee Seol, Kim Dae Myeung, And More Tease Intense Performances At “The Husband” Script Reading

The upcoming drama “The Husband” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce. In addition to Namkoong Min, the drama further stars Lee Seol, Kim Dae Myeung, and Lee Sang Hee.

From their very first meeting, the cast showcased their passion and delivered highly immersive performances.

Namkoong Min is set to undergo another striking acting transformation as Kang Tae Joo, a man who risks his life in a relentless pursuit to save his kidnapped wife. From his gaze to his tone, he hinted at a performance unlike any of his previous roles. He is expected to portray both the intense tension of a man chasing a kidnapper and the desperation of a husband worried about his wife’s safety, bringing the character’s complex emotional journey to life.

Kim Dae Myeung made a strong impression as Noh Man Hee, the villain who kidnaps Kang Tae Joo’s wife, Go Se Yoon. He vividly portrayed the character’s contrasting sides, appearing warm and kind toward the students at the computer academy where he teaches, while revealing a cold-blooded nature toward the woman he has kidnapped.

Lee Seol convincingly brought Go Se Yoon to life, a woman who is abducted by Noh Man Hee while struggling through divorce conflicts with her husband, Kang Tae Joo. She realistically captured the character’s emotional complexity, from wavering between resentment and affection toward her husband to experiencing overwhelming terror after her kidnapping.

Lee Sang Hee skillfully portrayed the mysterious atmosphere of Kim Kyung Ae, a woman who unexpectedly appears before Go Se Yoon during her ordeal. Through her nuanced performance, she conveyed a subtle yet unsettling sense of unease that drew admiration on set.

Making a special appearance, Park Byung Eun heightened the drama’s tension as Lee Soo Hyung, a former violent crimes detective who now runs a private investigation agency. At the script reading, he impressed with a performance that effortlessly shifted between relentless determination and chilling sharpness.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“The Husband” is set to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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