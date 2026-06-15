20 Most-Rated C-Dramas Of All Time On Viki

From swoon-worthy romances and addictive coming-of-age stories to tales of passion and valor set in fantastical worlds, C-dramas have something for everyone. There are e-sports romances, workplace love stories, and even heartwarming family tales and epic historical adventures. These series have captured the hearts of viewers around the world. If you’re searching for your next watch, here are the 20 C-dramas that have over 100,000 ratings on Viki, proving their long-lasting popularity among viewers.

Ratings updated on June 15, 2026

1. “Falling Into Your Smile” (2021)

277,134 ratings / ★9.6

This e-sports romance follows Tong Yao (Cheng Xiao), a talented gamer who becomes the first female player in a professional gaming league. After joining the elite ZGDX team, she finds herself constantly clashing with the team’s star captain Lu Si Cheng (Xu Kai).

Packed with gaming action, hilarious team dynamics, and an addictive slow-burn romance, it’s perfect for viewers who love enemies-to-lovers stories.

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Yet another drama set in the world of e-sports, this smash hit show explores love and the competitive world of gaming as well as relationship dynamics. Tong Nian (Yang Zi), a brilliant computer engineering student, falls for former e-sports legend Han Shang Yan (Li Xian) at first sight.

As she becomes part of his competitive gaming world, the two inspire each other to pursue their dreams while overcoming past disappointments. Sweet, funny, and heartfelt, it’s a modern C-drama classic.

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3. “Only For Love” (2023)

207,301 ratings / ★9.4

Ambitious financial reporter Zheng Shu Yi (Bai Lu) wants to snag an interview with the business world’s most successful young CEO, Shi Yan (Dylan Wang). What starts off as a straight forward assignment becomes far more complicated. The two start off on the wrong foot, and a series of misunderstandings eventually give way into an electric romance.

The chemistry between Bai Lu and Dylan Wang in this will keep you glued to your screens.

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4. “Go Ahead” (2020)

193,952 ratings / ★9.6

Jian Jian (Tan Song Yun), Ling Xiao (Song Wei Long), and He Zi Qiu (Zhang Xin Cheng) play three unrelated children who grow up together and become a family despite sharing no blood ties.

As they navigate adulthood, old wounds, and complicated relationships, they continue to lean on one another for support. Equal parts emotional and uplifting, “Go Ahead” is a heartwarming tale of love, healing, and the ties which bind us. This drama also has a popular Korean remake titled “Family By Choice”!

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5. “You Are My Destiny” (2020)

193,416 ratings / ★9.4

Wang Xi Yi (Xing Zhao Lin), a wealthy heir, and Chen Jia Xin (Liang Jie), an ordinary young woman, find their lives unexpectedly intertwined after a chance encounter on a cruise. Forced to be together, the two navigate misunderstandings and heartbreak, but end up going their separate ways. When they reunite years later, they understand the intensity of their feelings, but the question is: are they willing to embrace the second chance life has given them?

Fans of classic romance tropes will find plenty to enjoy in this romance drama of love and longing.

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6. “Fireworks of My Heart” (2023)

167,100 ratings / ★9.5

Song Yan (Yang Yang) and Xu Qin (Wang Chu Ran), former high school sweethearts, reunite years after being forced apart by family circumstances. Song Yan is a firefighter and Xu Qin a doctor. As they work together on the frontlines saving lives, they confront unresolved feelings and old regrets and rediscover their way around each other once again.

A story of second chances as well as finding purpose, the chemistry between Yang Yang and Wang Chu Ran is the real scorcher.

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7. “My Little Happiness” (2021)

155,518 ratings / ★9.6

Yet another story of reunions and rediscovering old connections, an aspiring lawyer Cong Rong (Xing Fei) unexpectedly reunites with her childhood crush, Wen Shao Qing (Tang Xiao Tian), a doctor with a promising career ahead. As their friendship blossoms into love, they support each other through career challenges and everyday life.

Sweet, comforting, and full of chemistry, the lead couple practically wears their hearts on their sleeves. This one is a perfect comfort watch.

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Gu An Xin (Zhao Lu Si), a cheerful delivery worker, takes an injured stranger into her home only to discover the amnesiac guest is Ling Yue (Liu Te), a wealthy heir to an unspeakable fortune. Forced to live together, the pair embark on a series of adventures and develop feelings for each other. As their bond deepens, they find themselves drawn into an enduring romance.

A drama that delivers plenty of laughs, sweetness, and charming chemistry, it is a rom-com for all seasons.

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9. “My Unicorn Girl” (2020)

132,592 ratings / ★9.6

A sweet high school sporty rom-com on love, dreams, and mistaken identities, Sang Tian (Chen Yao) wants to be part of the figure skating team, only to end up being chosen for the men’s ice hockey team. She disguises as a boy and crosses paths with Wen Bing (Darren Chen), one of the team’s star players, whom she hasn’t had a pleasant encounter with.

As misadventures and mishaps happen, the two strike a formidable partnership. The ice thaws, and what we get is a warm and fuzzy love story.

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10. “Love Between Fairy and Devil” (2022)

128,262 ratings / ★9.7

The Orchid fairy Xiao Lan Hua (Esther Yu) accidentally revives the feared demon lord Dongfang Qingcang (Dylan Wang), intertwining their fates forever. However, there is a twist: during the spell of setting him free, a spell has caused the two to switch bodies. As they journey across magical realms together, their relationship evolves from mutual distrust into an epic romance.

Stunning visuals, unforgettable characters, and a captivating love story make this a fantasy favorite.

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11. “Love O2O” (2016)

124,727 ratings / ★9.5

Bei Wei Wei (Zheng Shuang), a university student majoring in computer science, is also an aspiring game developer who plays “A Chinese Ghost Story,” an online game. She connects with a fellow gamer who turns out to be her senior, an enterprising computer science student Xiao Nai (Yang Yang), who is already developing a gaming platform.

From the console to the campus, they navigate friendships and career ambitions as their bond grows stronger into something deep.

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12. “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” (2019)

119,943 ratings / ★9.5

Accounting student Situ Mo (Xing Fei) unexpectedly ends up living with brilliant physics major Gu Wei Yi (Lin Yi). Wei Yi becomes mentor and friend to the directionless Mo. Given their completely different personalities, the two gradually fall in love as they navigate the ups and downs of early adulthood.

Filled with cozy moments and adorable chemistry, it is one of the most comforting modern C-dramas. Lin Yi won hearts as the green flag boyfriend, even as he looks for logic in everything including love.

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Gu Nan Zhou (Chen Jing Ke) is a wealthy CEO who suffers from a fear of crowds. He enters a contract marriage with struggling designer Zhou Jian Qing (Yan Zhi Chao). Once an heiress, Jian Qing has fallen into hard times following the collapse of her family’s business. What begins as a practical arrangement gradually develops into genuine affection as the two learn more about each other’s lives and struggles.

A breezy rom-com, it is packed with tropes and cliches but remains entertaining enough thanks to its light-hearted storytelling.

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14. “When I Fly Towards You” (2023)

108,698 ratings / ★9.7

The cheerful Su Zai Zai (Zhang Miao Yi) instantly falls for the quiet and intelligent Zhang Lu Rang (Zhou Yi Ran) after transferring to his school. The bubbly Zai Zai sees through Lu Rang’s fears and insecurities. Her vivacious nature and kind-hearted temperament instills confidence in the forlorn Lu Rang.

From friends to lovers, this young adult romance is sweet, wholesome, and comforting.

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15. “Love Like the Galaxy” (2022)

107,092 ratings / ★9.6

Cheng Shao Shang (Zhao Lu Si) had been neglected as a child. Despite her circumstances she grows up into an astute and self-reliant young woman. She meets the powerful general Ling Bu Yi (Leo Wu). The two first clash but soon get close as they navigate family conflicts and political intrigue together.

Featuring compelling characters, emotional storytelling, and breathtaking visuals, “Love Like the Galaxy” scores on all aspects, and the chemistry between the leads adds to its appeal.

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16. “Love at Night” (2021)

106,013 ratings / ★9.1

After discovering her fiancé’s betrayal, successful professional Xu Qing You (Zhang Yu Xi) meets Mo Ling Ze (Liu Xue Yi) in a bar. She wakes up in a hotel room the next morning and assumes she has had a one night stand with the stranger. Arriving at work the next day, it turns out the handsome man from the bar is her company’s new head of operations. As sparks fly in the boardroom, he helps her rediscover happiness, confidence, and love.

“Love at Night” is a heady office romance with a stylish yet sentimental take on adult relationships.

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17. “Dating in the Kitchen” (2020)

105,751 ratings / ★9.4

Talented chef Gu Sheng Nan (Zhao Lu Si), who is known to experiment with food, gets on the wrong side of her new boss, the demanding CEO Lu Jin (Lin Yu Shen).

What begins as a battle of wills and a clash of extremely strong personalities soon turns into a heartfelt connectio, as both discover their passion for food and life. Playful banter, cute chemistry, and the mouth-watering culinary backdrop make this a perfect binge.

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18. “A Love So Beautiful” (2017)

105,473 ratings / ★9.3

The cheerful and optimistic Chen Xiao Xi (Shen Yue) has long been infatuated with her intelligent and reserved neighbor Jiang Chen (Hu Yi Tian). She pursues him relentlessly, with many of her attempts proving endlessly clumsy. And in his own way, Jiang Chen protects and indulges her.

Following their journey from high school to adulthood, the drama captures the sweetness, awkwardness, and excitement of first love. Its lovable characters and nostalgic storytelling have made it a fan favorite.

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19. “You Are My Hero” (2021)

105,171 ratings / ★9.5

SWAT officer Xing Ke Lei (Bai Jing Ting) and doctor Mi Ka (Sandra Ma) first meet during a life-threatening emergency. As their paths continue to cross through their demanding professions, mutual respect gradually blossoms into love.

Combining thrilling rescue missions with a mature and supportive relationship, the drama stands out for its realistic portrayal of romance.

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Fashion designer Li Yan Shu (Tan Song Yun) unexpectedly reunites with her former boyfriend Gu Jin Yun (Daniel Zhang) while working under his strict CEO cousin Gu Cheng Ze (Jiang Chao). As old feelings resurface, a relationship complicates matters when Cheng Ze develops feelings for Yan Shu.

There’s plenty of laughter as the trio find themselves in several misadventures. And with a witty female lead and an entertaining love triangle, it’s a fun and engaging watch.

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Vote in the poll below to share your favorites of these popular C-dramas, and also check out the most-rated K-dramas on Viki here!

Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.