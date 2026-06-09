63 Most-Rated K-Dramas Of All Time On Viki

Viki has been bringing K-drama lovers quality content for many years now. The love and appreciation that viewers have for an inclusive platform that is able to provide accessibility to various shows has been endless. With the long history of Viki and K-dramas, there are certain titles that prove to be consistently popular. These K-dramas have garnered over 100,000 ratings each, showing that these dramas have been the most popular among Viki users over the years. Here are those 63 dramas!

Ratings updated in June 2026

On the top of this list with over 600,000 ratings is “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” which has become a legendary rom-com over the years! Park Seo Joon plays Lee Young Joon, a boss whose secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), is ready to quit working for him. Devastated and lost, he tries to win her back, and in the process, he ends up falling in love with her.

Talk about hot and heavy—Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young have the most-watched K-drama kiss scene of all time. Their chemistry was through the roof, and it provided all the conventional K-drama tropes that keeps all viewers emotionally invested and excited. The very adorable way in which Lee Young Joon draws people into his “aura” is especially hilarious; seeing an arrogant CEO fall head over heels in love with his secretary is the perfect romantic tale!

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2. “True Beauty” (2020-2021)

521,364 ratings / ★9.6

Mun Ka Young plays Lim Ju Gyeong, a girl who feels that she is unattractive, so she takes it upon herself to become an expert in makeup. When she goes to a new high school and meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), the two end up falling in love. There is also the added bonus of Hwang In Youp‘s Han Seo Jun, who also happens to fall in love with Ju Gyeong.

The success of this particular series is a no-brainer. Seeing the visuals in the main cast alone is enough to send anyone into a frenzy! On top of this, the webtoon was a huge success, and fans couldn’t help but completely agree with and love the casting of the characters. The success of this series was monumental!

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3. “While You Were Sleeping” (2017)

346,079 ratings / ★9.6

“While You Were Sleeping” involves Nam Hong Joo (Suzy), who can see the deaths of others in her dreams. She has tried desperately to prevent them but has failed numerous times. It is a curse that she is unable to get rid of.

“While You Were Sleeping” is a series that has the perfect amount of suspense and romance. While viewers were trying to figure out the outcome of the mystery that surrounded the storyline, they were also pleasantly preoccupied with the blossoming love story between Jung Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk) and Nam Hong Joo. And with the addition of Han Woo Tak (Jung Hae In) to complete the love triangle, viewers were in eye-candy heaven.

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4. “W” (2016)

320,600 ratings / ★9.5

Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) has created the ideal guy of her dreams, but he doesn’t exist in real life. He only exists in the world of a comic book that her dad helps to create. When a supernatural force brings her into Kang Chul’s (Lee Jong Suk) world, they are able to fall in love with each other, but when she is forced back into the real world, he can’t follow. The two must figure out how to be with each other even though they are worlds apart.

Another Lee Jong Suk drama, this series is unique in that it involves the merging of the comic book world and the real world. The computer graphics are so cool to watch, and Lee Jong Suk pulls off being a real life comic book character flawlessly. With the success of the series, it’s no surprise that it is one of the most watched on Viki, especially with the powerhouse pairing of Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo—that one handcuff scene had everyone squealing!

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5. “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” (2017)

293,663 ratings / ★9.7

“Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” stars Park Bo Young as an aspiring game maker who was born with super strength. She meets Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a game company, who happens to be in need of a bodyguard. He ends up hiring Do Bong Soon with the added bonus of letting her develop a game while she works for him.

This is the Park-Park couple that people will never get over. Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik were quite possibly the most adorable K-drama leads of all time, which is why it’s no surprise that the series is one of the most popular on Viki. The way in which Ahn Min Hyuk gazes at Do Bong Soon while wearing his heart on his sleeve is almost too much for rom-com fans to handle!

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6. “Lovely Runner” (2024)

282,662 ratings / ★9.8

After hearing the heartbreaking news of top star Ryu Sun Jae’s (Byeon Woo Seok) death, devoted fan Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) travels 15 years into the past and meets him as a teenager. Determined to change his future, she tries to save the person who once gave her comfort through his music.

One of the best parts of “Lovely Runner” is the incredible chemistry between the two leads. Watching the yearning and love between Sun Jae and Sol transcend time and space was so heartwarming, making their story one of the greatest love stories in K-drama history. Although this drama was released just two years ago, it already ranks at No. 6 in total ratings and is one of the only dramas on this list rated 9.8!

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7. “Doom at Your Service” (2021)

276,131 ratings / ★9.5

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance that simultaneously broke hearts while giving us the heartfelt romance between Myul Mang (Seo In Guk) and Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young). With Myul Mang’s negative and pessimistic outlook on human life and Tak Dong Kyung’s spiral into a dark period in her life, the two find comfort in each other.

This dark but romantic series follows a grim reaper falling in love and is oddly intriguing. It draws you into the supernatural world, and along with the budding romance between Dong Kyung and Myul Mang, there’s a lot of angst to last for days. The emotional depth and lines in the series are thought provokingly beautiful, and Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk had amazing chemistry!

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8. “Heirs” (2013)

254,818 ratings / ★9.4

In “Heirs,” Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) is a high school student who can’t seem to catch a break. She tries to track down her sister who abandoned their family, and she meets Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) in California through this process. When she returns to Seoul, she has the opportunity to attend an elite private school filled with chaebols. She decides to attend and ends up meeting Kim Tan again. He makes it very clear what his intentions are, and he becomes very persistent in trying to win her affections.

Besides Park Shin Hye and Lee Min Ho, this drama’s all-star cast also includes Kim Woo Bin, Kang Ha Neul, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Ji Won, Krystal, and Kang Min Hyuk. This series brought about all the feels for viewers, and some of the memorable lines written by Kim Eun Sook remain legendary to this day!

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9. “My Roommate is a Gumiho” (2021)

234,434 ratings / ★9.6

Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong) is a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox who is also a professor at a university. He accidentally meets Lee Dam (Hyeri), a student at the same university, who ends up swallowing his magical bead. The two must live together in order for him to figure out a way to get the bead out of her.

This fantasy series had viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, wondering if the two main leads will be together by the end. There are many obstacles that they go through that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Seeing Lee Dam try to sort through her feelings and fight fate in order to follow her heart was emotionally draining at times, but it was so rewarding by the end!

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10. “Kiss Goblin” (2020)

231,647 ratings / ★9.2

Ban Sook (Bae In Hyuk) is a goblin who is told that he needs to kiss 10 humans in order to become human. His willingness to become human is so great that he decides to take on this task. As he goes on this journey, he meets Oh Yeon Ah (Jeon Hye Won), a strong-willed girl who takes it upon herself to help Ban Sook achieve this goal of kissing 10 humans.

This series is a web drama that will have you invested until the end. Seeing Bae In Hyuk’s character go from a dark and unhappy goblin into one who falls in love is the exact type of love story that you need. There is a plethora of scenes that bring the heat as the goblin tries to break free of his curse by kissing women, but the chemistry with Oh Yeon Ah in particular is one that is bursting.

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11. “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” (2018)

218,537 ratings / ★9.4

Kang Mi Rae (Im Soo Hyang) has always been self-conscious about her physical appearance, so she decides to get plastic surgery. On the first day of college, Mi Rae runs into Do Kyung Suk (Cha Eun Woo), a handsome boy whom she used to go to elementary school with. Kyung Suk recognizes Mi Rae pretty quickly, and he starts to realize that his feelings for her are more than just surface level.

One of the most romantic confession scenes is in this series, when Do Kyung Suk reveals his feelings to Mi Rae while getting poured on in the rain. Although the storyline seems superficial at first read, the message of it is deep and meaningful. The evolving relationship between the two as well as Mi Rae figuring out her true passion and identity is a theme that is relatable to many.

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“Mr. Queen” stars Shin Hae Sun as Kim So Yong, a queen in the Joseon period. One day, she wakes up as a male chef named Jang Bong Hwan from modern times, trapped in the body of the queen. Despite this sudden change, So Yong must find a way to adjust to her new situation and new life with her husband King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun).

“Mr. Queen” took many people by surprise in the way it was able to draw viewers in to Kim So Yong’s comedic and hilarious situations. If you need a light-hearted and funny series to watch, this one is guaranteed to have you laughing until your stomach hurts. You’ll also appreciate the impeccable acting skills of Shin Hae Sun, who always seems to deliver perfect performances every single time.

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13. “Happiness” (2021)

208,816 ratings / ★9.6

“Happiness” stars Han Hyo Joo as Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent of the Gyeonggi Police Station, and Park Hyung Sik as Jung Yi Hyun, a detective. The two were classmates in high school and end up in an apocalyptic situation with people are getting infected with a virus that turns them into zombie-like creatures. The two fight for their lives and for others.

This series is such a delight to watch. It not only gives you thrills from seeing the flesh-eating zombies chase the tenants in the apartment, but it also features a great love story. One of the best parts of this drama is seeing how much Jung Yi Hyun is willing to do for Yoon Sae Bom—those puppy dog eyes though!

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14. “Descendants of the Sun” (2016)

203,041 ratings / ★9.7

In “Descendants of the Sun,” Song Joong Ki stars as Yoo Shi Jin alongside Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon. Yoo Shi Jin is an army captain who falls head over heels for Dr. Kang. They embark on a whirlwind of a romance despite their different backgrounds. Although they want to be with each other, Yoo Shi Jin’s job consistently puts his life at risk, which is difficult for Mo Yeon to handle.

This one comes as really no surprise. “Descendants of the Sun” is one of the big dramas that brought on the Hallyu wave of international fans and stardom. With Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki taking on the reins as the main leads, there was no stopping the drama’s success.

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This drama involves a goblin (played by Gong Yoo) and his bride (played by Kim Go Eun). The two embark on a whirlwind of a romance and are faced with a lot of serious and supernatural obstacles that jeopardize them from being together.

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (also known as “Goblin”) is another series that earned most-loved status on Viki. With the brilliant writing of Kim Eun Sook and an A-list cast, the success of this series was inevitable. Not only was the main OTP a catalyst for the success of the series, but the bromance involving Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook has gained legendary status.

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16. “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” (2016-2017)

201,981 ratings / ★9.7

With dreams of becoming a college weightlifting champion, Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) isn’t afraid of doing whatever it takes to achieve those goals. A strong girl with strong determination, Bok Joo isn’t easily distracted, but when she meets Jung Joon Hyung, played by Nam Joo Hyuk, life gets a little more complicated.

Who didn’t giggle and get butterflies while watching this series? It has quite possibly become more famous years after, and the love and support for this drama only continues to grow. The very quirky pairing of a female weightlifter and her swimmer boyfriend Jung Joon Hyung is all too irresistible. Seeing how much they love each other and are willing to support each other despite the stressful situations that arise from being professional athletes is so heartwarming to see!

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17. “Semantic Error” (2022)

201,777 ratings / ★9.7

This campus romance stars Jaechan as Chu Sang Woo and Park Seo Ham as Jang Jae Young. The two students are completely opposite in personality and are rather annoyed with each other when they first meet. But this progresses into a change in their relationship, involving some very intense feelings and romance.

There’s something about this BL drama that won over the hearts of many. The series is based on a popular web novel, webtoon, and animation series, so the expectations were incredibly high! The tension between Jae Young and Sang Woo was filled with so much angst, and there was consistent hope that the two would realize their feelings.

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18. “Hotel Del Luna” (2019)

199,740 ratings / ★9.6

“Hotel Del Luna” was a highly anticipated K-drama starring two megastars, IU and Yeo Jin Goo. The series is also written by the Hong sisters, which gave viewers another reason to be excited as they’ve written a lot of other successful K-dramas. IU plays Jang Man Wol, the CEO of a hotel that has ghosts as guests, while Yeo Jin Goo stars as Goo Chan Sung, an assistant manager who was promised to the hotel by his father.

This series can be freaky at times, but the romantic tales involving the characters really make it an enticingly interesting watch. With IU and Yeo Jin Goo as the main leads and plenty of scenes of the two being awfully cute together, it’s no surprise that the series was a hit. Man Wol’s calm and collected demeanor was so badass, and seeing Goo Chan Sung in the palm of Man Wol’s hand was too adorable.

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“Tale of the Nine-Tailed” is about a male gumiho named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has adjusted into city life centuries ago. He meets a fiery and strong producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah). She is determined to track him down because she feels he is connected to the death of her parents.

The success of this series was astonishing as people couldn’t get enough of the star-crossed lovers. Seeing the two try not to develop feelings for each other but wanting so desperately to be with each other was the angst and love story we didn’t know we needed. Lee Dong Wook is always a delight to watch in any role he takes on as he has a presence that draws viewers in, and the impression that viewers had of him with Jo Bo Ah was exceptionally strong.

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20. “Perfect Marriage Revenge” (2023)

198,356 ratings / ★9.6

After dying in a tragic accident, Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min) suddenly wakes up in the past before her unhappy marriage begins. Hoping to change her future and get revenge on her family, she enters a contract marriage with Seo Do Guk (Sung Hoon) that slowly starts to feel real.

No one could have prepared viewers for the passion and intensity of this makjang. It has all the tropes that make K-drama lovers completely obsessed—the contract marriage, the cold and stoic rich male lead, and the ultimate second-chance romance. Watching Do Guk fall harder and harder for Yi Joo throughout the series is both swoon-worthy and deeply emotional, making their love story impossible not to root for.

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21. “Flower of Evil” (2020)

191,719 ratings / ★9.7

In this mystery thriller, Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi) is a perfect husband and doting father to a little girl. To the visible eye he is perfect, but there’s another life he leads—one filled with murder, deceit, and lies. His wife Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won) is a detective and is in the midst of a cat-and-mouse hunt that will lead her to her husband as the prime suspect.

There are many reasons why “Flower of Evil” has made it to this list, and there’s no really no surprise that this series has done so well. The edge-of-your-seat cliffhangers, character development, and obvious superb acting by the two main leads—it’s the perfect series. Although a thriller, viewers were also surprised that the romance aspect of the storyline was very much swoon-worthy. It is the perfect mix of various genres.

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22. “Suspicious Partner” (2017)

189,075 ratings / ★9.5

In “Suspicious Partner,” Ji Chang Wook plays a successful lawyer named No Ji Wook who helps a young woman named Eun Bong Hee (Nam Ji Hyun). Bong Hee is trying to get off a murder case that she is wrongfully accused of. Despite their completely opposite personalities and Ji Wook being a bit repulsed by her in the beginning, the two end up falling in love.

One of the highlights of this series was seeing Eun Bong Hee fall in love with No Ji Wook and him also realizing his feelings for her. As much as he hates to admit it, he falls head over heels for her, and it’s so sweet to see!

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23. “Her Private Life” (2019)

186,481 ratings / ★9.5

“Her Private Life” is a K-drama rom-com starring Park Min Young and Kim Jae Wook. The series involves an artist by the name of Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook) who falls in love with an art curator named Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young), also a fangirl of the idol group member Cha Si An (ONE).

Ryan Gold continues to hold the title of being one of the most sweetest boyfriends in K-dramaland. His earnest and sweet heart as well as his dashing good looks made him quite the popular character. And when you have this perfect character plus the added romance and sizzling chemistry with Sung Duk Mi, it’s no wonder this drama was a success. It’s a definite re-watch even after you’ve watched it the first time!

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24. “Hwarang” (2016-2017)

183,547 ratings / ★9.7

“Hwarang” tells the story of a group of knights who are very pretty and also fight very well. When Aro (Go Ara) meets Moo Myung (Park Seo Joon), the two develop a romantic relationship. But Moo Myung is best friends with Aro’s older brother, and since her brother passes away, the meeting between Moo Myung and Aro is much more emotional. Then you have the Crown Prince, Sam Maek Jon (Park Hyung Sik), who charms his way into Aro’s heart. Although she does find him intriguing, she can’t help but fall in love with Moo Myung.

Many will know “Hwarang” for the obviously visually appealing eye candy that we were blessed with. The cast line up was almost too hard to believe as you had Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, SHINee’s Minho, and BTS’s V in the mix. It’s also the origin of how the Wooga Squad came to be. The series was a delight to watch mainly because of the bromance, but the love triangle and character development of Moo Myung were also worthwhile. You’ve really got nothing to lose with this one!

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Park Gae In (Son Ye Jin) is having the worst luck in life. Her boyfriend not only breaks up with her, but she’s also on the brink of losing her job. So when a potential roommate named Jeon Jin Ho (Lee Min Ho) offers to move in to help her out financially, she can’t decline. Gae In starts to rely on Jin Ho for emotional support, but what she doesn’t know is that Jin Ho is not actually gay and that he has feelings for her.

The fact that Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin are the stars of this K-drama is enough of a reason for it to have gained so much love over the years. Plus, with the friends-to-lovers trope involved in the story, the eventual confession and kiss scene is all too much to handle. The romantic-comedy feel of the series and seeing Gae In go from rock bottom to living her best life brought so much satisfaction by the end that it continues to be a well-loved series!

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26. “Oh My Venus” (2015-2016)

177,626 ratings / ★9.7

So Ji Sub stars in “Oh My Venus” as a hotshot trainer named Kim Young Ho, while Shin Min Ah plays a lawyer named Kang Joo Eun who wants to lose weight. Young Ho ends up falling in love with Joo Eun, and the two engage in a passionate romance.

When you think hot and steamy OTPs, Shin Min Ah and So Ji Sub definitely take the cake. Their chemistry is palpable. And with the scenes of the two working out and doing judo together on the mat, it’s no wonder people loved the series so much! There are also a few supporting actors who gained recognition through this series and are popular today, which only emphasizes how much love it has received over the years.

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In “Sh**ting Stars,” Lee Sung Kyung plays Oh Han Byul, the head of a PR team who is trying to keep negative press from happening to the stars in her agency. Kim Young Dae plays Gong Tae Sung, one of the top stars at the agency. The two engage in a whirlwind of a romance that shows what it’s like to date under the public eye.

This series managed to win over the hearts of many over the past few years. Kim Young Dae riding off the success of “The Penthouse” along with girl crush Lee Sung Kyung, who is always a win when it comes to K-dramas, made this an anticipated watch, and their chemistry really delivered! The story touches on forgiveness and second chances, which provided so much healing.

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28. “Melting Me Softly” (2019)

170,264 ratings / ★9.2

“Melting Me Softly” stars Ji Chang Wook as Ma Dong Chan and Won Jin Ah as Ko Mi Ran. Ma Dong Chan is a variety show producer who gets the opportunity to be frozen for 24 hours. But instead of waking up after a day, he wakes up 20 years later. When he discovers that Mi Ran was also frozen for 20 years, the two work together to try and figure out what happened.

Many of us probably remember “Melting Me Softly” for that hot and steamy kiss scene that involves a shower. There is really no cooling this couple down throughout the series as their characters learn to depend on each other and eventually fall in love. The buildup of emotions that was further fueled by the adorable second lead Bomin, who plays Hwang Ji Hoon, also left viewers feeling so cathartic by the end.

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29. “Uncontrollably Fond” (2016)

167,520 ratings / ★9.3

Shin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) is a famous actor who fatefully meets No Eul (Suzy), a videographer for documentaries. She is put in charge to document Joon Young, but the two have some history. They had met in high school, and after a lot of miscommunication and missed opportunities, the two went separate ways without ever knowing the truth of each other’s feelings. No Eul has no intention of reigniting any feelings for Joon Young, but Joon Young seems to think otherwise. He’s determined to keep her close.

What can we say? Sometimes viewers need a good cry. This series is not the most happiest of K-drama stories, but it is an epically romantic one. And when you have two powerhouse stars as the main leads, it’s only a given that their series will be one of the most watched and highest rated on the platform. The chemistry between the two was bursting, and the angst of their storyline made it hard not to binge. One fair warning for those who haven’t watched—don’t forget the tissues!

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30. “Family by Choice” (2024)

158,833 ratings / ★9.7

After spending 10 years apart, childhood friends Kim San Ha (Hwang In Youp), Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyeon Seong), who grew up together like family, reunite as adults. As they reconnect, old feelings resurface and long-awaited love stories begin.

As a remake of the Chinese drama “Go Ahead,” this series more than lived up to expectations. The casting was perfect for every character, bringing so much warmth and authenticity to the story. What truly made the series special, though, was that it was not just about the romance but about the meaning of family itself. It reminded viewers that family does not have to be bound by blood to be just as meaningful and important, making it an unforgettable story that tugs at your heartstrings.

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31. “My Love From the Star” (2013-2014)

155,047 ratings / ★9.5

A drama that took all of Asia by storm, “My Love From the Star” is about the outrageous actress Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun) and alien Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) and as they fall in love.

It is not surprising seeing this gem of a K-drama on this list as it was one of the major K-dramas responsible for sparking the Hallyu phenomenon across Asia. There was something about seeing a love story between a mega-famous star and alien that tugged at the heartstrings of everyone. The romantic lines, outrageous humor, and heartfelt scenes were absolute perfection.

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32. “The K2” (2016)

154,162 ratings / ★9.4

Former soldier Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang Wook) becomes a bodyguard for the powerful wife of a presidential candidate. His life begins to change when he meets Go An Na (Lim Yoona), the hidden daughter of the candidate who has spent years living in isolation.

One of Ji Chang Wook’s strongest performances, watching his character overcome so many obstacles and emotional scars makes it impossible not to root for his love story with An Na. The series is packed with elements that keep viewers on the edge of their seats, from intense action and gripping fight scenes to a smoldering villainess who steals every scene she’s in. With its perfect balance of suspense, emotion, and romance, it’s the kind of drama that keeps you hooked from beginning to end.

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33. “I Am Not a Robot” (2017-2018)

153,227 ratings / ★9.6

Yoo Seung Ho as Kim Min Kyu and Chae Soo Bin as Jo Ji Ah are two main leads we would love to see again on the small screen. When Min Kyu gets himself a robot, he finds himself getting attracted to it. But it is later revealed to him that his robot is, in fact, a human. The two engage in a heartbreaking trial of broken trust and longing to be with each other.

When watching this series, the heartfelt warmth and butterflies felt is so strong. It’s an easy watch that viewers can get sucked into and get lost in the romance between a pretend robot and her owner. The chemistry between the two leads is both adorable and steamy, and seeing how they eventually fall in love is so sweet! It’s a must-watch romantic comedy that had people completely invested.

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34. “Touch Your Heart” (2019)

152,333 ratings / ★9.5

When Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook) first meets Oh Yoon Seo (Yoo In Na), the two completely butt heads. They are opposites in personality and professions; Jung Rok is a well-respected attorney, and Yoon Seo is a famous celebrity. Yoon Seo begins working as Jung Rok’s secretary to get more acquainted for a future acting gig, and as much as he despises this situation, he reluctantly agrees.

Otherwise known as Sunny and the Grim Reaper, the demand for Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na to reunite in a series was so strong after “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.” Their chemistry in that series was so strong and unforgettable that people couldn’t help but get emotional over the inevitable heartbreak of their romance. “Touch Your Heart” managed to redeem all the heartbroken fans while also giving all the butterflies.

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35. “The Legend of the Blue Sea” (2016-2017)

149,334 ratings / ★9.6

When Heo Jun Jae (Lee Min Ho) first meets Shim Chung (Jun Ji Hyun), he notices that she is a bit of an oddball. She is fascinated by the world around her and has some trouble fitting in. What Jun Jae doesn’t realize is that Shim Chung is actually a mermaid. The mischievous and bad boy Jun Jae also begins to realize that his feelings for her are pretty deep.

There really is nothing more satisfying than seeing Jun Ji Hyun showcase her very comedic and natural acting abilities through her various roles. She’s a star for a reason, and it definitely shows in “The Legend of the Blue Sea.” Plus, when you have Lee Min Ho starring alongside Jun Ji Hyun, the series really has all the ingredients necessary for success.

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36. “Twinkling Watermelon” (2023)

147,313 ratings / ★9.8

After mysteriously traveling to the past through a strange music shop, high school student Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) meets a group of young musicians and forms the band Watermelon Sugar. As friendships and first loves begin to grow, he also discovers unexpected connections that could change his future forever.

The only other drama besides “Lovely Runner” that has a 9.8 rating on this list, “Twinkling Watermelon” is the kind of series that stole the hearts of viewers all over the world. Watching the love story between Eun Gyeol’s parents blossom is incredibly sweet and heartwarming. This unique coming-of-age K-drama beautifully explores first love, overcoming obstacles, and learning to follow your heart. Paired with an unforgettable soundtrack and strong musical elements, the series remains endlessly entertaining and emotional.

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37. “Are You Human Too?” (2018)

140,866 ratings / ★9.6

Nam Shin (Seo Kang Joon) is the son of an elite and wealthy family. After an unfortunate accident, he falls into a coma, and his mother creates a robot that looks exactly like him and names him Nam Shin III. With Kang So Bong (Gong Seung Yeon) as a bodyguard, the robot learns human mannerisms and takes the place of Nam Shin who is bedridden.

This sci-fi romantic K-drama is jam-packed with cliffhangers. It has viewers on the edge of their seats, which is why the series did so well. It’s also no surprise that Seo Kang Joon was able to take on this dual role so perfectly. You can see him transform into the human and robot so effortlessly, which makes the whole sci-fi and romance genre mash-up so fun to watch!

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38. “Boys Over Flowers” (2009)

140,498 ratings / ★9.4

Goo Joon Pyo (Lee Min Ho) has got all the characteristics needed to be a chaebol. He’s good-looking, charming, popular, has a lot of friends, and is pretty arrogant. So it’s no wonder when Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun) transfers to his school that he treats her horribly. He bullies her, which in turn makes his fellow classmates bully her too. It takes a destined event and transformation for Jun Pyo to realize that his hate for her may not actually be hate but genuine feelings of affection.

Lee Min Ho’s whopping fourth drama on this list, “Boys Over Flowers” is a K-drama classic and is a gateway series for many international fans. It’s really no wonder that this one is considered one of the most-loved K-dramas on Viki. When you have the original F4 and all the K-drama tropes you could think of, whether you hate to admit it, it’s a series that will go down as being one of the most popular of all time.

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39. “Cinderella and Four Knights” (2016)

139,780 ratings / ★9.5

“Cinderella and Four Knights” is like a fairytale K-drama involving a girl named Eun Ha Won (Park So Dam) who gets a job working at a mansion filled with rich, good-looking men. She ends up in a relationship with Ji Woon (Jung Il Woo) despite signing a contract to not fall in love with any of the boys living in the mansion.

This series is a classic romantic comedy that touches your heart. Park So Dam’s character Eun Ha Won is so easy to fall in love with, and seeing how much the other boys she lives with also admires her is the perfect feel-good series. This guilty pleasure series has all the ingredients to make for that fairy-tale story—the bad boy, the arrogant rich boy, the poor female lead. With the predictable but classic K-drama storyline, the series sets viewers up for all the butterflies!

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40. “Love In Contract” (2022)

137,605 ratings / ★9.2

Professional contract wife Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) has carefully balanced her double life between two very different clients Jung Ji Ho (Ko Kyung Pyo) and Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Yeong) for years. But when emotions begin to complicate her perfectly arranged relationships, she finds herself caught in an unexpected love triangle with her clients.

Seeing Park Min Young in a rom-com is always such a joy, especially when it involves an intense love triangle with two very attractive male leads. Watching how far they’re willing to go to win over Sang Eun’s love makes the series such a heart-fluttering watch. The kiss scenes added even more heat to the romance!

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41. “Encounter” (2018-2019)

131,906 ratings / ★9.5

After meeting in Cuba, free-spirited Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum) crosses paths again with Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo), a lonely hotel CEO. As the two grow closer, they begin to find comfort and love in each other despite the differences in their worlds.

The best part of this series is watching Park Bo Gum portray such a wide range of emotions through his character. He makes you truly believe in his love for Soo Hyun and just how much he is willing to endure to be with her. While the star-crossed lovers storyline is a classic one, the chemistry and performances of the two leads pull viewers deeply into their relationship, making it the kind of series many fans will revisit again and again.

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42. “The Red Sleeve” (2021-2022)

130,942 ratings / ★9.5

Court lady Sung Deok Im (Lee Se Young) finds herself caught between love and duty when Crown Prince Yi San (Lee Junho) falls for her and later becomes king. As their relationship deepens, she must decide whether giving up her freedom to become his royal concubine is worth the cost.

This is the kind of series that anyone who watches is bound to fall in love with. The tragic love story between Sung Deok Im and Yi San is unforgettable, balancing sweeping romance with heartbreaking emotion. The drama beautifully captures every element fans love about K-dramas, starting with lighthearted moments and charming friendship before evolving into an intense, passionate, and deeply emotional love story. Long after the series ends, the lingering impact of their relationship stays with viewers, making it a truly unforgettable watch.

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43. “30 But 17” (2018)

127,207 ratings / ★9.6

Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong) hasn’t been the same since a tragic accident that happened when he was younger. He finds it difficult to connect with people as an adult, and self-improvement is definitely not something he really cares about. Then he meets Woo Seo Ri (Shin Hae Sun), a girl who wakes up from a coma after 13 years. The two discover that their fate with each other goes far back. During this destined discovery, they lean on each other for emotional support.

A great part about this series was seeing Yang Se Jong in a rom-com role alongside the very talented Shin Hae Sun. Fans immediately fell in love with the two and their long romantic tale. The journey of the two overcoming their past trauma also gives comfort and healing, which many would unexpectedly find solace in.

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44. “Be My Boyfriend” (2021)

126,824 ratings / ★9.3

At Hwayang High School, popular and talented Oh Ji Na (Lee Si Woo) is determined to achieve her dream of becoming a K-pop idol. To help her image, she enters into a fake relationship with the quiet Lee Seung Min (Shin Hyun Seung). Though the arrangement is meant to be temporary, the more time they spend together, the harder it becomes to ignore their growing feelings for each other.

“Be My Boyfriend” is a charming teen romance that perfectly captures the excitement and nervousness of first love. What begins as a simple arrangement quickly grows into something more meaningful, making every interaction between the leads enjoyable to watch. The leads also delighted fans when they reunited as a couple in “Sh**ting Stars”!

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“So I Married the Anti-Fan” stars Choi Tae Joon as Who Joon, a top star who is very arrogant and full of himself. Sooyoung plays Lee Geun Young, a magazine reporter who despises Who Joon and is his ultimate “anti-fan.” Destiny brings them together as they are offered to participate in a reality show where a celebrity and his anti-fan are to live together. They both accept the offer as a result of some difficult personal situations, and they obviously fall in love!

When it was announced that this series was going to hit Korean airways, no one could have anticipated just how long it would take for it to premiere. Fans were literally waiting years for this series to come out, and when it finally did, we weren’t disappointed! Seeing Choi Tae Joon make the transformation into an idol was enjoyable to see as well as the natural chemistry he had with Sooyoung!

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Lee Jae In (Ha Seok Jin) is forced to be in a relationship with Kim Da Hyun (Jun So Min) in hopes of attaining his grandfather’s inheritance. The two are total opposites in character, but they decide to go through with a six-month contract relationship with some added requests. They bicker, fight, and can’t see eye to eye on most things, but they somehow manage to find a way into each other’s hearts.

A truly underrated K-drama, “1% of Something” will draw you in with its likable main leads and their eventual meeting. It is the classic fake dating romance fairytale story that will tug at your heartstrings and make you really root for the two to end up together. There is heartbreak, butterflies, and healing, all in one perfect series. It’s a total delight, and you’ll be able to escape from the world for a while!

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47. “Playful Kiss” (2010)

124,159 ratings / ★9.3

“Playful Kiss” is a classic rom-com starring Kim Hyun Joong as Baek Seung Jo and Jung So Min as Oh Ha Ni. It is set in a high school, and Seung Jo has stellar grades with a very high IQ whereas Ha Ni gets poor grades but has a big heart. The two clash at first but develop strong feelings for each other.

This series is based off the Japanese manga book and Taiwanese drama. It garnered a huge fan base and a lot of viewers from all over the world as people were familiar with the fun storyline. The over-the-top scenes and classic K-drama tropes that viewers are so familiar with provided a comforting and swoony watch that makes it a classic to this day!

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48. “Forest” (2020)

123,620 ratings / ★9.3

Kang San Hyeok (Park Hae Jin) is a special rescue worker who has lost all memory of his childhood. He meets surgical resident Jeong Yeong Jae (Jo Bo Ah) in a mysterious forest. Forced to live there together, they slowly grow closer while uncovering hidden secrets about the forest and themselves.

“Forest” is a calming but emotional drama that quickly pulls viewers in. Kang San Hyuk and Jeong Yeong Jae meet in a mysterious forest, where they slowly help each other heal from past pain. With its peaceful setting and heartfelt story, it’s a healing drama that offers viewers a lot of comfort and emotional depth.

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49. “My Dearest Nemesis” (2025)

123,307 ratings / ★9.4

Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young), a top-performing team leader at a major department store, reunites with Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), her new boss and the company’s heir, after 16 years. As past online game memories and first love resurface, their complicated history begins to interfere with their present-day working relationship.

The most recent drama on this list, “My Dearest Nemesis” follows a complicated past relationship that reignites in unexpected ways, bringing both tension and romance to the story that viewers love. While the main love story is compelling, the second lead couple is just as addictive and will absolutely steal peoples’ hearts. With its mix of humor, heart, and chemistry-filled moments, it’s an easy watch that is easy to get hooked on!

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50. “Fight For My Way” (2017)

121,778 ratings / ★9.6

Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) works as a contract employee while still chasing his dream of becoming a UFC champion. Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won), who gave up her goal of becoming an announcer, works at a department store information desk. The two navigate their everyday struggles and ambitions.

How could we ever forget the passionate, aegyo-filled romance between Dong Man and Ae Ra? Seeing the rough-and-tumble side of Park Seo Joon was a real treat, but what truly stands out is how deeply he yearns for Ae Ra and how much he softens whenever she is around. That emotional contrast is the icing on the cake. It’s no surprise this series was such a success and captured so many viewers’ hearts.

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51. “My Strange Hero” (2018-2019)

120,184 ratings / ★9.4

After being falsely accused and expelled from high school due to his first love and a classmate, Kang Bok Soo (Yoo Seung Ho) returns as an adult seeking revenge. Re-enrolling at the same school, he finds a changed environment and becomes caught up in unexpected situations as he faces his past.

The strongest part of this series is the emotional chemistry between Yoo Seung Ho and Jo Bo Ah whenever they face each other. Their earnest expressions and tear-filled moments pull viewers in instantly. It’s a story full of heart-fluttering romance, perfectly balanced with a gripping revenge plot.

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A group of university students navigate love and personal struggles as they adjust to adult life. Yeo Joon (Park Ji Hoon), Kim So Bin (Kang Min Ah), and Nam Soo Hyun (Bae In Hyuk) each carry their own family and financial burdens while trying to find their place in the world.

Seeing Park Ji Hoon as Yeo Joon in this role really solidified his career as an actor. His portrayal of such a complex character really reached out to viewers, and his chemistry with Kang Min Ah and Bae In Hyuk was so evident on screen. This coming-of-age story resonated with viewers as it captures the uncertainty of adulthood, friendships, and of course, love.

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53. “The Bride of Habaek” (2017)

114,834 ratings / ★9.2

Neuropsychiatrist Yoon So Ah (Shin Sae Kyeong) becomes entangled with Ha Baek (Nam Joo Hyuk), a reincarnated water god her family is bound to serve. As Ha Baek develops feelings for her, she also draws the attention of a resort CEO and other gods, leading to a complicated mix of love, rivalry, and destiny.

What makes the series so engaging and loved is how it mixes modern romance with fantasy mythology. Ha Baek not understanding the human world along with So Ah’s practical and grounded personality create both funny moments and emotional depth—all elements that keep viewers engaged and wanting more!

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54. “Healer” (2014-2015)

114,149 ratings / ★9.7

Night courier Seo Jung Hoo, known as “Healer” (Ji Chang Wook), becomes connected to reporter Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young) while uncovering hidden truths from the past. As they work together to chase justice, they find themselves caught in a dangerous mystery tied to their past.

No one will ever forget the duality of Ji Chang Wook’s character, Jung Hoo. The way he falls in love with and yearns for Young Shin is what truly makes this series so unforgettable. The twists in the storyline also kept viewers constantly on edge. All in all, it stands as one of the most gripping and memorable series of all time.

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55. “Clean with Passion for Now” (2018-2019)

113,069 ratings / ★9.3

Cleaning company CEO Jang Seon Gyeol (Yun Kyun Sang) suffers from mysophobia and lives a controlled, spotless life. His world is turned upside down when he meets Gil Oh Sol (Kim You Jung), a carefree and messy new employee who has no fear of dirt or chaos. As she helps him confront his condition, their unlikely connection slowly turns into love.

This sweet series is brought to life through the bright character Gil Oh Sol. Seeing the adorable chemistry between Kim You Jung and Yun Kyun Sang brings so much to the story, making it a light-hearted, feel-good watch. The way Oh Sol takes care of Seon Gyeol and how deeply he grows to love her adds warmth to the series, making it both heartwarming and unforgettable.

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56. “She Was Pretty” (2015)

111,881 ratings / ★9.5

Sung Joon (Park Seo Joon) returns to Korea as a successful editor and reunites with Hye Jin (Hwang Jung Eum), who is struggling with her changed life and appearance. When she asks her friend to pretend to be her, their paths still unexpectedly cross again at the same fashion magazine.

Who doesn’t love a makeover rom-com drama? The original king and queen of rom-coms, Park Seo Joon and Hwang Jung Eum truly knocked it out of the park in this series. There’s never a dull moment as Hye Jin navigates life and unexpectedly finds love with Sung Joon. The two light up the screen whenever they’re together, and them realizing their love for each other at the end was truly perfection!

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57. “Pinocchio” (2014-2015)

106,884 ratings / ★9.5

After surviving a tragic childhood accident and being adopted by a new family, Ha Myung (Lee Jong Suk) grows up with a new identity while still carrying the pain of his past. Years later, he and In Ha (Park Shin Hye), who hiccups whenever she lies, enter the world of journalism where buried secrets and complicated family connections begin to surface.

The performances from the two leads in this series were outstanding. The emotional depth between the characters and the way their relationship grows throughout the series make every moment feel impactful. Not only is the love story between Ha Myung and In Ha epic, but the relationship that unfolds between Ha Myung and his brother, Jae Myung (Yun Kyun Sang), adds another layer of intensity to the story.

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58. “Color Rush” (2020-2021)

105,792 ratings / ★9.4

In a world where “Monos” can only see in black and white and “Probes” can make them see color, Yeon Woo (Yoo Jun) lives a quiet life without wanting anything to change. But when he meets Yoo Han (Hur Hyun Jun), his “Probe,” he experiences color for the first time and is forced to face emotions he has been avoiding.

The angst and tension between the two leads in this BL series really keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The one-liners, especially the “you’re really pretty” line, had us all gasping for air. Watching their relationship evolve as they navigate their complicated feelings for each other makes this a beautiful love story.

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59. “My Lovely Liar” (2023)

104,785 ratings / ★9.3

Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun) can hear when people are lying, but she sees her ability as more of a curse than a gift. Unable to fully trust anyone, her life changes when she becomes involved with a murder suspect (Hwang Minhyun) who insists he is innocent and makes her question what she believes.

When you have Kim So Hyun leading a romance series, you’re guaranteed plenty of heart-fluttering moments. As one of Hwang Minhyun’s earlier lead roles, he really wears his heart on his sleeve, making his charater’s love for Sol Hee feel genuine and heartfelt. And that confession and kiss scene? Totally worth the watch!

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60. “Lovers of the Red Sky” (2021)

104,613 ratings / ★9.4

Set during the Joseon era, talented painter Hong Cheon Gi (Kim You Jung) becomes the first female artist at the Royal Academy of Painting and dedicates her life to art. She meets Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop), a skilled astronomy officer who lost his sight, and the two unexpectedly fall for each other.

This series balances its supernatural elements with plenty of light-hearted and heartfelt moments between the two leads. Ahn Hyo Seop truly showcases his acting range through his portrayal of a blind character, making the role feel incredibly believable. Paired with Kim You Jung’s bright and lovable energy, the series becomes impossible not to fall in love with.

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61. “Love Scout” (2025)

103,702 ratings / ★9.4

A confident CEO, Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), runs a headhunting company and focuses completely on her career, relying on her secretary (Lee Jun Hyuk) to take care of everything outside of work. As they spend more time together, they begin to see different sides of each other and slowly develop feelings.

There’s nothing better than seeing a second-chance love story and a male lead who yearns so desperately for a woman who believes she doesn’t deserve that kind of love. This romance touches the deepest parts of the heart, especially as secretary Yu Eun Ho quietly wins over Ji Yun’s affections. Watching the two fall deeper and deeper in love from beginning to end is both romantic and emotionally satisfying.

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A graphic designer named Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), takes in a stray cat named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo), unaware that he can secretly turn into a human. As they begin living together, she gets pulled into unexpected situations and a connection grows between them.

When watching this series, the heartfelt warmth and butterflies felt is so strong. It’s an easy watch that viewers can get sucked into and get lost in the romance between Sol Ah and Hong Jo. The chemistry between the two leads is both adorable and steamy, and seeing how they eventually fall in love is so sweet! It’s a fantasy romance that had people completely invested.

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63. “Backstreet Rookie” (2020)

100,899 ratings / ★9.2

The final drama to make the cut is “Backstreet Rookie,” which is also Ji Chang Wook’s fifth drama and Kim You Jung’s third drama on this list! After a breakup, Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) meets a group of high school girls, including the bold Jung Saet Byul (Kim You Jung), who leaves a lasting impression on him. Three years later, while managing his family’s struggling convenience store, he is surprised when an older Jung Saet Byul returns and applies to work there part-time.

The best part about this series is seeing Ji Chang Wook and Kim You Jung in a rom-com together. Fans immediately fell in love with the two and their flirtatious banter. The journey of the two overcoming obstacles also gives comfort and healing, which many would unexpectedly find solace in.

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!