'Doctor On The Edge' Premieres With Strong Ratings + 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Rises To No. 1

“Doctor on the Edge” has joined the Monday-Tuesday ratings race!

“Doctor on the Edge” is a rom-com about public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook) and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

The drama’s premiere episode on June 1 achieved an average rating of 4.0 percent, which marks the highest ever premiere rating for a Monday-Tuesday drama on ENA.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” took the top spot for the night with an average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent for episode 7.

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)