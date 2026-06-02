Lee Hyo Ri And Lee Sang Soon Come To Yu Jae Seok And Team’s Rescue In “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”

The “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” team is set to welcome their second group of guests!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” follows Yu Jae Seok as he takes on the challenge of running a bed-and-breakfast for the very first time. Joined by Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as staff members, they welcome guests and create memorable moments filled with laughter, chaos, and heartfelt warmth.

While the first batch of episodes showcased the team’s endearing yet often clumsy attempts at running the B&B, things are set to change as they welcome their second group of guests. Adding to the excitement, Lee Hyo Ri and Lee Sang Soon will make an appearance, bringing even more memorable moments to the show.

In Episodes 6 through 10, viewers will see a more experienced and upgraded version of the B&B and its staff. Newly released photos show the once-flustered beginners looking far more relaxed and confident as they settle into their roles.

However, that confidence may not last long. According to the preview, a new set of challenges awaits as the team takes on a much larger group of guests and a significantly heavier workload. The pressure eventually pushes the staff to their limits, raising questions about what led Yu Jae Seok to jokingly lament a possible “camp shutdown.”

Meanwhile, surprise one-day part-timers Lee Hyo Ri and Lee Sang Soon are expected to become reliable allies for the exhausted staff. Living up to her reputation as a veteran guesthouse host, Lee Hyo Ri quickly adapts to camp life, helping with menu planning and meal preparation, while she and Lee Sang Soon also lead a morning yoga session for guests.

Lee Sang Soon will additionally showcase his romantic side with a live guitar performance around the campfire, adding another special moment to the experience.

The show’s producers teased, “Just when the staff starts to think they’ve gotten used to things, they find themselves facing situations that leave them completely overwhelmed again. Lee Hyo Ri and Lee Sang Soon’s arrival also serves as a key turning point that changes the flow of the camp.”

They added, “The first and second guest groups each have their own distinct charms—like the red and white broths of malatang. Viewers will also get to see a wider variety of guest stories and relationships, making the narrative even richer.”

Episodes 6 through 10 of “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” will be released on June 2 at 5 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok and Ji Ye Eun in “Running Man” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)