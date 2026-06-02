Park Ji Hoon Must Feed His Unit With Barely Any Supplies In “The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier”

Park Ji Hoon will face an increasingly chaotic crisis in the upcoming episode of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

Based on a popular web novel and webtoon, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Spoilers

At the end of Episode 7, the soldiers of Gangrim Outpost were forced to carry out fortification repairs late at night as heavy rain and strong winds from the approaching typhoon triggered an emergency situation.

The crisis continues in the upcoming Episode 8 as the outpost remains cut off from the outside world. To make matters worse, the unit begins running out of food supplies, creating an even more dire situation.

Kang Sung Jae also finds himself under mounting pressure. His class-change quest requires him to maintain the mess hall’s satisfaction rating above a certain level, making the worsening circumstances even more stressful.

The extreme conditions are so severe that even seasoned military veterans, including outpost commander Jo Ye Rin (Han Dong Hee) and executive officer Park Jae Young (Yoon Kyung Ho), are left at a loss.

Having overcome numerous obstacles in the past, attention is now focused on whether Kang Sung Jae will once again step up as the problem-solver and prove why he is known as the ace of Gangrim Outpost.

Episode 8 of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” airs on June 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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