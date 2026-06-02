Watch: TREASURE Goes Hard In New Dance Performance Video For 'IF I'

TREASURE has revealed the full choreography for their new song “IF I”!

On June 3 at midnight KST, TREASURE released a dance performance video for “IF I,” the title track of their new mini album “NEW WAV.”

As TREASURE has not yet performed “IF I” on stage or on music shows, the video marks fans’ first look at the choreography for the entire song.

Check out TREASURE’s new dance performance video for “IF I” below!

Watch TREASURE in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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And watch their dating show “Shining SOLO” below:

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