SHINee Tops iTunes Charts All Over The World With 'Atmos'

SHINee’s comeback is off to a promising start!

On June 1 at 6 p.m. KST, SHINee made their return with their latest mini album “Atmos” and its soaring title track of the same name. Immediately upon its release, the mini album shot to the top of iTunes charts in various countries around the world.

By the morning of June 2 KST, “Atmos” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 16 different regions, including Japan, Mexico, Argentina, and Russia. The mini album had also entered the top 10 in at least 34 regions across the globe.

Additionally, “Atmos” reached No. 2 on both Recochoku’s daily album chart and AWA’s realtime rising chart in Japan on the day of its release.

Congratulations to SHINee!

Watch SHINee’s Minho in his drama “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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