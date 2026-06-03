'Doctor On The Edge' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode As 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Remains No. 1

ENA’s new drama “Doctor on the Edge” is on the rise!

On June 2, “Doctor on the Edge” enjoyed a significant increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the new rom-com took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” not only took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, but was also the most-watched show of any kind to air on cable that day. The latest episode of the hit drama scored an average nationwide rating of 7.0 percent.

Watch full episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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