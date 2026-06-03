Kang Dong Won, Um Tae Goo, And Park Ji Hyun Stun In Retro-Futuristic Concept Photos For “Wild Sing”

The comedy film “Wild Sing” has unveiled striking concept photos of TRIANGLE’s second album!

“Wild Sing” follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

The newly released concept photos for TRIANGLE’s second album “Shout It Out” present a stark contrast to the bright and youthful image of their first album’s title track “Love Is.” Matching the album’s concept as a hybrid dance track that combines a heavy, turn-of-the-millennium sound with social commentary on environmental issues, the members transform into Y2K-inspired cyber warriors.

Dressed in metallic silver outfits, the three members each showcase their individuality while embracing a bold, rebellious aesthetic. From individual shots featuring intense gazes that command attention to group photos brimming with free-spirited energy, the images recreate the distinctive visual trends of the era.

As Hyun Woo, the group’s leader and dance machine, Kang Dong Won captivates with silver-highlighted hair and a sun visor, radiating charisma. Um Tae Goo, who plays the fierce rapper Sang Gu, channels unapologetic hip-hop energy through a metallic oversized jacket, silver chains, and a bold hairstyle. Meanwhile, Park Ji Hyun transforms into TRIANGLE’s charismatic center Do Mi, completing her powerful girl-crush look with a daring crop top and dramatic smoky makeup.

The film is expected to bring TRIANGLE’s unique retro-inspired concept vividly to life on the big screen, adding another layer of fun to the group’s comeback story.

“Wild Sing” hits theaters nationwide on June 3.

While waiting, watch Kang Dong Won in “Peninsula” below:

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And Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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