NouerA Cancels Vancouver Concert
NouerA’s “CATCH THE WAVE” concert in Vancouver has been canceled.
On June 3 local time, NOUER Entertainment announced that the Vancouver stop of NouerA’s ongoing world tour “CATCH THE WAVE” would no longer be taking place. The show was originally scheduled to be held on August 16.
NOUER Entertainment’s full English statement can be found below:
Hello,
This is NOUER ENTERTAINMENT.
We regret to inform you that the 2026 ‘CATCH THE WAVE’ WORLD TOUR in VANCOUVER, originally scheduled for August 16th, has been canceled.
For current ticket holders, separate instructions regarding ticket refund procedures will be provided via the ticketing platform.
Please note that the Montreal concert and all other scheduled festival appearances will proceed as planned without any changes.
We sincerely apologize to all the fans who have been looking forward to NouerA’s performance in Vancouver and kindly ask for your understanding.
Thank you.