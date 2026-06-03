BTS Kicks Off 2026 FESTA With Adorable Family Photos Celebrating 13th Anniversary

BTS’s celebrations for their upcoming 13th anniversary have officially begun!

Every year, BTS celebrates the anniversary of their debut with a “BTS FESTA,” a two-week event during which they release lots of new content and surprises for their fans.

With all of the members back from the military, BTS was finally able to continue their yearly tradition of releasing special “family portrait” photos for their anniversary.

Check out BTS’s new 2026 family photos, along with a behind-the-scenes clip from their shoot, below!

Find out what’s coming up next in the 2026 BTS FESTA by checking out the official timeline here!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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