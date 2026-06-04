Watch: Hwang In Youp And Hyeri’s Upcoming Drama 'Dream To You' Announces Premiere Date

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Penned by writer Jung Eun Bi, who previously worked on “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and “Doom at Your Service,” “Dream to You” is a rom-com about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin, who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae, who has forgotten her own.

Hwang In Youp showcases a wide range of charms as Woo Soo Bin, a film director who made a dazzling debut by sweeping international film festivals before returning to Korea to reunite with Joo Yi Jae, the woman who has always been his true dream.

Hyeri plays Joo Yi Jae, a reporter living with a sense of emptiness after colliding with the harsh realities of life. When she hears news of Woo Soo Bin, who once shared her dream of becoming a film director before leaving her behind, she begins to dream again of the aspiration she had long erased from her life. Hyeri brings the character to life with her signature bright energy.

Baek Sung Chul plays Shim Yoo Geon, a minor actor struggling to make it in Seoul while dreaming of becoming South Korea’s version of Takeshi Kaneshiro.

Lee Yul Eum stars as Oh Ha Na, a top actress who has lived in the spotlight since birth but has never had a dream of her own.

The production team commented, “The story follows two people who met at the end of their teenage years and fell in love for the first time. When they reunite in their 30s, they embark on a journey to achieve both their dreams and their love, bringing excitement and joy to viewers.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of the script reading session below:

“Dream to You” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently held by “Doctor on the Edge.”

While waiting, watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” below:

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Also catch Hwang In Youp in “Family by Choice”:

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