7 New K-Pop Releases To Turn Up The Heat This Summer

It’s officially June, and it’s getting hot this summer – not only the weather, but the new K-pop releases too! If you’re a little behind and want to catch up on the season’s biggest bangers so far, we’ve got your back. You might even find a new gem to add to your playlist!

With an addictive electronic beat that underscores the whole track, it’s an instant love! “LEMONADE” shows off the subtler side of the aespa members’ voices for a song that drips with cool-girl energy. The laid-back format at the beginning of the song makes the short beat switch-up sound even sweeter!

2. CORTIS – “REDRED”

Rocking a heavily electronic sound that somehow feels 2010’s inspired and refreshingly new at the same time, it’s CORTIS with their latest title track “REDRED”! A song that would fit in with the soundtrack at any club, this is a song you’ll want to dance to. For a fun summer, turn up the volume on this one!

3. BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”

Meaning “dance” in Korean, it’s no surprise that BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM” features a beat that you can’t help but groove to! The opening makes the full-bodied chorus even more impactful. Plus, you know that BABYMONSTER delivers when it comes to vocals and a rap that pulls no punches!

Back with their long-awaited new title track, “TOP 5” makes use of a cool R&B beat to set the tone and then delivers with super smooth vocals to match! For a song that’s just enough to be addictive without totally overdoing it, look no further. ZEROBASEONE is in their new era, and it’s off to an amazing start!

You’d be forgiven for mistaking LE SSERAFIM’s “BOOMPALA” for another Latin pop classic at first – the sample of “Macarena” immediately makes you want to dance! The beat stays front and center, with the members perfectly matching the vibe on the vocals. There’s something about it that’s just so catchy!

That beat drop at the beginning tells you everything you need to know about BTS’s “2.0” from the jump – it’s getting serious! The heavy bass is at times complimented and other times contrasted by smooth rap or bright vocals. The result is a song that keeps you on your toes and a track that you’ll just keep coming back to!

Wrapping up the list with a song that’s techno music on overdrive, ILLIT’s title track “It’s Me” is just the right amount of out-there. The lyrics combined with the rapid jumps between sweet melodies and intense electronic crescendos are sort of overwhelming, but in a good way. When this song is on, everyone is listening!