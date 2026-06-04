PLAVE Announces Stops For 2026 World Tour 'KEEP IT MANIC'

PLAVE is embarking on a new world tour!

On June 4, the virtual group announced their new world tour “KEEP IT MANIC.”

PLAVE will kick off the tour with two shows in Incheon in September and then greet fans in Kanagawa, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei, and Macau. More stops will be revealed later on.

Find the tour schedule below, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Also watch Soompi’s recent 50 Questions interview with PLAVE: