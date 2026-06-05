Shin Ha Kyun Catches Heo Sung Tae And Lee Hak Joo Off Guard In “Fifties Professionals”

“Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills ahead of its new episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is a new action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

Previously, Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) chose his mission over his family and set out to help Prosecutor Kang (Kim Shin Rok), who had found herself in danger. While investigating the truth behind the events of a decade ago, Prosecutor Kang became a target of Yoo In Gu (Hyun Bong Sik). Under mounting pressure from Chairman Do (Kwon Yul), Yoo In Gu ultimately decided to eliminate her. The episode ended with a tense face-off between Jung Ho Myung and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae), leaving viewers eager to see what happens next.

The newly released stills capture Jung Ho Myung, Kang Beom Ryong, and Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo) coming face-to-face at a convenience store. While Jung Ho Myung appears composed, Kang Beom Ryong looks visibly uncomfortable, as if he has run into someone he would rather avoid.

Meanwhile, Ma Gong Bok looks flustered. He is currently working with Jung Ho Myung behind Kang Beom Ryong’s back to secretly tail Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se). With Jung Ho Myung suddenly appearing in front of them, it seems their covert alliance may be on the verge of being exposed.

Will Kang Beom Ryong discover the suspicious connection between the two men?

Find out in Episode 5 of “Fifties Professionals”, which airs on June 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama below:

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