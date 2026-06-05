Lee Seol Is A Hospital Chairwoman And Namkoong Min’s Wife Who Faces A Shocking Kidnapping In “The Husband”

Upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills of Lee Seol in character!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Lee Seol plays Go Se Yoon, the wife of Kang Tae Joo. Although Go Se Yoon graduated from the same medical school as her husband, she now serves as the chairwoman of We Are Together Hospital. A workaholic who refuses to give up either her career or her family, she has been living with complicated feelings toward Kang Tae Joo. However, her life is thrown into an extreme situation when she is kidnapped by Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) the day after her husband brings up divorce.

Having even cut off her long hair for the role, Lee Seol showcases her dedication to portraying Go Se Yoon. Newly released stills capture her first appearance as the character, conveying the calm exterior and the brewing storm beneath the surface.

The photos show Go Se Yoon displaying very different emotional states at the hospital and at home. At the hospital, she exudes the coldness and decisive charisma expected of a chairwoman. At home, however, she reveals a sense of fragility through subtly wavering eyes despite her composed demeanor. As Go Se Yoon faces both a looming divorce and a sudden kidnapping, anticipation is growing over what lies ahead for her tragic fate.

Lee Seol shared, “The script was incredibly gripping from start to finish. Above all, I had always wanted the opportunity to work alongside Namkoong Min, an actor I deeply admire and trust, so I accepted the role without hesitation.”

She also revealed the special effort she put into bringing her character to life, saying, “When I read the script and thought about Se Yoon, the first thing that came to mind was a pearl. I personally searched for and selected pearls to create custom earrings and a necklace for her.” She added, “I also cut my hair short to achieve a more sophisticated look.”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming weekend miniseries “The Husband” is scheduled to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Seol’s drama “Between Him and Her” below:

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