LE SSERAFIM Shares Update On Kim Chaewon's Health And Upcoming Schedule

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon will not be joining the rest of the group at the 2026 Weverse Con Festival this weekend.

Back in May, SOURCE MUSIC announced that Kim Chaewon would be taking a temporary break from activities after undergoing treatment for neck pain and being advised by a doctor to rest for a “certain period” of time.

On June 5, the agency followed up by sharing an update on her recovery and upcoming schedule. According to SOURCE MUSIC, “while her recovery is progressing well, the medical team has determined that additional rest is necessary for a full recovery.”

As a result, Kim Chaewon will not be attending the 2026 Weverse Con Festival with the rest of LE SSERAFIM on June 7.

SOURCE MUSIC added that because Kim Chaewon’s “recovery still requires close monitoring in accordance with medical advice, we are currently unable to provide a timeline for the resumption of her activities.”

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is SOURCE MUSIC.



We would like to update you on the health and upcoming schedule of LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon.



Kim Chaewon recently received hospital treatment for neck pain. Following examination, the medical team advised that she rest for a certain period and monitor her recovery, and she has since been focusing on recuperation.



While her recovery is progressing well, the medical team has determined that additional rest is necessary for a full recovery. Accordingly, we regret to inform you that Kim Chaewon will not be able to participate in the 2026 Weverse Con Festival on June 7.



We are aware of the deep concern and warm support fans are showing for the artist’s health and future activities. However, as her recovery still requires close monitoring in accordance with medical advice, we are currently unable to provide a timeline for the resumption of her activities. We ask for your kind understanding.



Our company is fully supporting the artist so that she can focus entirely on her recovery, and we will provide further updates regarding future activities after a comprehensive review of her condition and medical advice.



We will do our best to support Kim Chaewon’s recovery so she can return and meet the fans in good health.



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our fans for your generous love and support for LE SSERAFIM.



Thank you.

Get well soon, Chaewon!