aespa Scores 1st-Ever Entry On UK's Official Singles Chart With 'Lemonade'

aespa has entered the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart for the very first time!

On June 5 local time, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that aespa had made their debut on the Official Singles Chart.

For the week of June 4 to 10, aespa’s new title track “Lemonade” debuted at No. 95, marking the group’s first-ever chart entry.

Additionally, “Lemonade” debuted at No. 13 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No. 15 on the Official Singles Sales chart this week.

Congratulations to aespa!

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