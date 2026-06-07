Olympic Figure Skater Cha Jun Hwan In Talks To Star In New Drama

Olympic figure skater Cha Jun Hwan is gearing up to make his return to acting!

On June 7, Cha Jun Hwan’s new agency Fantagio confirmed that the athlete was in talks to star in the upcoming tvN sitcom “Palace Land” (literal translation).

“[Cha Jun Hwan] is currently in talks to appear ‘Palace Land,’ and the outlook is favorable,” said Fantagio.

“Palace Land” is a sitcom about the everyday lives of part-time workers at an amusement park. Cha Jun Hwan has reportedly been offered the leading role of Sung Dae Han.

Cha Jun Hwan is a three-time Olympian who recently placed fourth in the men’s singles figure skating competition at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, marking the highest placement achieved by a Korean male figure skater to date.

Notably, Cha Jun Hwan first debuted in the industry back in 2007 as a child model who appeared in a variety of commercials. He went on to become a child actor, appearing in dramas like “The Return of Iljimae” before eventually becoming a member of the national figure skating team in 2015.

After narrowly missing the bronze medal by coming in at a close fourth at the latest Winter Olympics, Cha Jun Hwan signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio to pursue an acting career earlier this year.

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