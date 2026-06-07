Park Bom Parts Ways With Her Agency After 8 Years

After eight years, 2NE1’s Park Bom has parted ways with D-NATION Entertainment.

On June 5, D-NATION Entertainment announced that they and Park Bom had come to a mutual agreement to tend her exclusive contract with the company.

Park Bom, who first signed with the agency in 2018, is currently on a temporary hiatus from activities due to health concerns.

D-NATION Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is D-NATION Entertainment. We would like to thank all the fans who give our artist Park Bom your love and support. We are informing you that after plenty of discussion with Park Bom, we mutually agreed to end her exclusive contract with [our company]. As Park Bom has recently been focusing on recovering her health and getting rest, we wound up making this decision out of respect for the artist’s stability and the direction of her future activities. Up until now, Park Bom has carried out meaningful activities as a solo artist while working together with D-NATION, and we are deeply grateful for the time we spent together and all of her hard work. Although our exclusive contract has ended, we will be sincerely rooting for Park Bom’s healthy next step and fresh start in the future. Once again, we would like to thank the fans for the love and support they give Park Bom, and we ask that you continue to give her your warm interest and encouragement in the future as well. Thank you.

Get well soon, Park Bom!

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