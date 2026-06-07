MEOVV Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With 'BITE NOW'

MEOVV is soaring to new heights with their latest comeback!

Last week, the rookie girl group made their return with their new EP “BITE NOW” and its powerful title track “DDI RO RI” on June 1.

According to Hanteo Chart, MEOVV has set a new personal record with their first-week sales for the EP. In the first week of its release (June 1 to 7), “BITE NOW” sold a total of 301,725 copies, easily breaking MEOVV’s previous first-week sales record of 255,005 set by their first EP “MY EYES OPEN VVIDE” last year.

Congratulations to MEOVV!