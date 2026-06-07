Watch: I.O.I Goes On A Trip Together After Their Reunion Concert In 'The Manager' Preview

I.O.I will go on a special bonding trip together on the next episode of MBC’s “The Manager”!

The popular reality show has released a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature I.O.I’s Jeon Somi, Kim Doyeon, Kim Se Jeong, Chungha, and Lim Nayoung as guests.

The new preview begins by taking viewers behind the scenes of I.O.I’s 10th-anniversary reunion concert, where the members have a blast joking around together during rehearsal. However, once they see their fans getting emotional in the audience, I.O.I can’t help tearing up as well.

Chungha candidly remarks, “Every time we’re happy together, we have to say goodbye again. There were many times when that felt like misfortune, but I think we’ve gained so much more that that this was truly good fortune.”

Next, the I.O.I members head out on a trip together after wrapping up their concert. When Jeon Somi brings up the idea of drinking beer while cooking, Jung Chaeyeon enthusiastically agrees, “That’s such a good idea. Let’s crack one open.” Later, when Kim Doyeon notices some of the members having drinks while barbecuing outdoors, she calls out to the others, “Hey! They’re drinking out here!” The panelists then crack up when, in the very next shot, she is seen joining in.

As the group sits down for their meal, Kim Se Jeong shares, “I don’t think this is the end [of I.O.I].” Lim Nayoung chimes in, “Let’s keep going forever.”

The next episode of “The Manager” will air on June 13 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!