I.O.I Announces Stops For 10th Anniversary Tour 'LOOP'

I.O.I is gearing up for a tour along with their 10th anniversary comeback!

On March 12, it was revealed that I.O.I will be taking their 2026 tour “LOOP” to Seoul, Bangkok, and Hong Kong in May and June.

I.O.I is currently preparing to make a comeback in May with the nine members Jeon Somi, Kim Se Jeong, Choi Yoojung, Chungha, Kim So Hye, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Lim Nayoung, and Yeonjung. Kang Mina and Zhou Jie Qiong will be unable to participate due to pre-scheduled commitments.

