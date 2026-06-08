'Reborn Rookie' More Than Doubles Its Ratings In Just 4 Episodes

JTBC’s new drama “Reborn Rookie” is quickly gaining steam!

After premiering to an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent last week, “Reborn Rookie” has seen a significant increase in viewership for every new episode since. On June 6, the third episode of the drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of any JTBC drama to air this year.

On June 7, “Reborn Rookie” continued its upward trend by soaring to a new all-time high for its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama jumped to an average nationwide rating of 8.2 percent—meaning that in just four episodes, “Reborn Rookie” has more than doubled its viewership ratings.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 15.1 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Reborn Rookie”!

Watch full episodes of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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